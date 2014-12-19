Hurricanes get off to quick start in win over Maple Leafs

RALEIGH, N.C. -- The Carolina Hurricanes knew what to do with a hot start to a game.

Granted, it had been awhile.

Two first-period goals snapped the Hurricanes out of offensive doldrums as they ended a six-game losing streak with a 4-1 victory against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday night at PNC Arena.

“It was a confidence boost and made it a little easier to play out there,” defenseman Justin Faulk said of the early offense.

Cam Ward made 25 saves and the Hurricanes benefitted from a solid finish as well.

Faulk, left winger Chris Terry, defenseman Andrej Sekera and center Elias Lindholm scored for Carolina, which reached the three-goal mark for the first time in nine games.

“It was going in for us and we had a couple of good looks,” said Sekera, whose power-play goal with 8:55 remaining provided some breathing room.

Toronto’s six-game winning streak was snapped despite a second-period goal from defenseman Dion Phaneuf.

Toronto (19-10-3), which was the NHL’s highest-scoring team with 3.45 goals per game entering the night, was held to less than two goals for only the second time since October.

“If we have a couple of bounces, maybe we squeak one out even though we didn’t deserve it,” Maple Leafs center Peter Holland said.

Maple Leafs goalie Jonathan Bernier made 33 saves.

Lindholm’s empty-net goal came with 1:24 remaining.

But it was the earlier scoring that put the Hurricanes in a good situation.

“We finally got on the board early,” coach Bill Peters said. “We played with a lead and that was nice.”

Nathan Gerbe and Eric Staal both had two assists for the Hurricanes (9-19-3). Faulk added an assist for his fifth multi-point game of the season.

“We got off to a great start,” said Ward, who improved to 15-9-2 all-time vs. Toronto. “To be able to score the first two goals was a relief.”

The Maple Leafs were disturbed by the way the game began. They didn’t get truly cranked up until the final period.

“They were on their toes and came ready to play and we were chasing the puck,” Toronto left winger James Van Riemsdyk said. “They were playing well off the start and we didn’t match that.”

Ward’s second-period saves included a stop of Maple Leafs center Phil Kessel’s breakaway before the shutout bid went away. Toronto scored on Phaneuf’s slap shot from the left side with 3:05 to go in the period.

After a strong third-period stretch by the Maple Leafs, Sekera scored for the first time this season as the Hurricanes rebuilt a two-goal lead.

The Hurricanes scored first on Terry’s goal, which was set up by Staal’s pass to the crease. It came on the game’s 18th shot (with Carolina holding a 14-4 edge) 11:54 into the game.

The next goal was Faulk’s sixth of the season and his second short-handed. Right winger Patrick Dwyer delivered a pinpoint pass to Faulk in transition as the Hurricanes, who hadn’t scored more than one goal in any of their previous six games, were off to a riveting start.

Faulk became the first Carolina defenseman with two shorthanded goals in the same season since Mike Commodore in 2006-07.

Staal’s two assists gives him 39 points in 36 career games against the Maple Leafs.

NOTES: The Hurricanes traded D Jay Harrison, who was in his sixth season with the team, to the Winnipeg Jets for a sixth-round selection in the 2015 draft. The deal, which will reunite Harrison with former Hurricanes coach Paul Maurice, was announced a few hours before Thursday night’s game. Harrison had one goal and three assists in 20 games this season for Carolina. ... Maple Leafs D Roman Polak returned to the lineup after a 10-game absence because of a knee injury. ... Toronto placed RW Brandon Kozun on waivers. He has played in six games this season, notching one assist. ... The Hurricanes held their morning skate at their practice facility because of a North Carolina State University commencement ceremony at the arena. The Maple Leafs opted to go without a pregame skate. ... The Maple Leafs return home to face Philadelphia on Saturday night before playing their next seven games on the road. The Hurricanes are home on Saturday night against the New York Rangers.