Rielly's OT goal lifts Leafs

RALEIGH, N.C. -- The Toronto Maple Leafs can't underestimate the importance of taking advantage of the schedule that could be turning in their favor.

It took an extra effort to cash in Saturday night.

Defenseman Morgan Rielly scored his fourth goal of the season 2:13 into overtime as the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the Carolina Hurricanes 3-2 at PNC Arena.

"Every game is important down the stretch and we have to continue to build off of that," Maple Leafs left winger James van Riemsdyk said.

William Nylander assisted on the winning goal as Rielly worked into the slot from the right shot and unleashed a shot from the slot. He found the net in a road game for the first time this season.

"We gave up some good opportunities," Toronto coach Mike Babcock said. "But it was one of those games where you just have to keep grinding. In the end, we stuck with it."

The Maple Leafs have points in eight of their last 10 games.

Mitchell Marner and van Riemsdyk each had a goal for the Maple Leafs, who won their third game in a row. Van Riemsdyk also posted an assist.

Victor Rask and Teuvo Teravainen scored for Carolina, which was denied in its bid for back-to-back wins for the first time in more than a month.

While the Maple Leafs are looking to stay in playoff position in the Eastern Conference, the Hurricanes are one of the teams in a tough spot.

Saturday night's assignment began a stretch for the Maple Leafs, who are 5-3-3 in their last 11 games, against teams below the playoff cut line.

"We know they're going to be playing desperate hockey," van Riemsdyk said.

Toronto goalie Frederik Andersen made 36 saves. Cam Ward stopped 23 shots for Carolina.

The Hurricanes applied plenty of pressure.

"We were a pretty hard team to play against," Teravainen said. "It was a good battle."

Carolina coach Bill Peters said the Hurricanes were solid enough in several areas that they could have had a better result. He also said he liked the physical element that several players provided.

"I thought the guys who played a lot responded well," he said.

Rask opened the scoring at 8:59, rewarding the Hurricanes for a strong start that included the team producing the game's first seven shots. Rask took the puck into the zone and converted on a tough-angle shot from the right side.

"We did a good job of starting on time," Peters said "We need to find a way to finish some plays. More finishing around the net is what we're needing."

Fifty-three seconds later, Marner pulled the Maple Leafs even with his second goal in as many games. Marner was injured and didn't play in last month's game in Raleigh, but has points in five consecutive games.

Even though Marner had been producing, Babcock said the center appeared to be at a better level for this game.

"I thought this was the best he has been since he was injured," Babcock said. "He really had jump and pushed the pace of the game."

Teravainen scored on a tip-in 45 seconds into the second period on a power play that included time remaining from a first-period infraction.

The Maple Leafs were even again with 12:23 left in the second period on van Riemsdyk's 21st goal of the season.

Carolina left winger Valentin Zykov, who scored a goal in his NHL debut Thursday night, departed in the first period after his first shift with an upper-body injury and didn't return.

NOTES: D Martin Marincin was in the Toronto lineup for the first time since Feb. 2. ... Maple Leafs G Curtis McElhinney, despite his shutout of the Hurricanes in this same building last month, was the backup Saturday night. ... Hurricanes RW Sebastian Aho, with 20 goals, has the second-most goals of any Carolina rookie, trailing only teammate Jeff Skinner's 31 six seasons ago. ... This began a three-game road trip for the Maple Leafs, with the next stop Tuesday night at Florida. ... The Hurricanes play their next two games against the New York Islanders -- on the road Monday and at home Tuesday.