Preview: Maple Leafs at Islanders

The New York Islanders resume their season without captain John Tavares when they host the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday. Third in the league in scoring with 66 points, Tavares suffered a season-ending knee injury while playing for Canada at the Olympic Games in Sochi, Russia. New York entered the Olympic break 3-6-1 in its last 10 games and is unlikely to gain ground in the Metropolitan Division without its biggest offensive weapon.

Toronto’s biggest offensive weapon - Phil Kessel - is returning from Sochi with honors as the tournament’s top forward. Kessel recorded eight points in four contests before the break and his scoring will be key for the Maple Leafs, who are 7-2-1 in their last 10. Toronto has struggled on the road with a 11-12-5 record, but the Islanders are a dreadful 8-14-8 at home.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, Sportsnet Ontario, MSG Plus

ABOUT THE MAPLE LEAFS (32-22-6): Dave Bolland hoped make his long-awaited return from an ankle injury on Thursday but suffered a setback in practice, putting his availability in doubt. James van Riemsdyk could also miss Thursday’s game with a possible hand injury he may have suffered during the Olympics. David Clarkson hopes to build on the two points in three games prior to the Olympic break in an effort to salvage his disappointing debut season with his hometown team.

ABOUT THE ISLANDERS (22-30-8): Frans Nielsen is also out with a broken hand suffered on Feb. 8, leaving New York very thin at center. The team recalled three players from Bridgeport of the American Hockey League, most notably Ryan Strome, who has 49 points in 37 AHL games this season and could center the top line between Thomas Vanek and Kyle Okposo. Vanek is expected to be traded before the March 5 trade deadline after turning down a contract extension.

OVERTIME

1. Toronto is 4-0-1 in its last five visits to Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

2. New York G Evgeni Nabokov is expected to start on Thursday, while the Maple Leafs will likely give G Jonathan Bernier the nod.

3. Islanders GM Garth Snow called the process of sending NHL players to the Olympics “a joke” in response to Tavares being injured.

PREDICTION: Maple Leafs 4, Islanders 2