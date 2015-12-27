Preview: Maple Leafs at Islanders

The New York Islanders look to build off their recent success versus the Toronto Maple Leafs when the clubs begin a home-and-home series at Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Sunday. New York, which has won four of its last five meetings with Toronto, is 6-1-0 in its last seven home games and 12-5-2 on the season.

Captain John Tavares is showing signs of breaking out of a funk, recording two primary assists as the Islanders snapped a three-game skid with a 5-2 win over reeling Anaheim on Tuesday. The Ontario native had been held off the scoresheet in each of his three previous games and seven of eight but has notched 22 points (10 goals, 12 assists) in 20 career meetings with the Maple Leafs. While New York is 7-3-1 in its last 11, Toronto had been making noise as well with a six-game point streak (4-0-2) before dropping a 3-2 decision to Arizona on Tuesday. The Maple Leafs are concluding a three-game road trip before returning home to host the Islanders on Tuesday.

TV: 6 p.m. ET, Sportsnet, TVA (Toronto), MSG Plus (New York)

ABOUT THE MAPLE LEAFS (12-14-7): James van Riemsdyk skated into the Christmas break on quite the tear, recording five goals and three assists in his last six games. The 26-year-old New Jersey native hasn’t missed a beat versus New York, scoring and setting up a goal in the last meeting to push his point total to 18 (eight goals, 10 assists) in 23 career encounters. With James Reimer still nursing a groin injury, Jonathan Bernier will receive the start on Sunday as he bids to turn around his brutal season (2-9-3, 3.21 goals-against average).

ABOUT THE ISLANDERS (19-11-5): Thomas Greiss is expected to get the nod after Jaroslav Halak sat out Saturday’s practice with an upper-body injury. The 29-year-old German saw his four-start winning streak end on Dec. 17 despite making 28 saves in a 2-1 setback to Colorado, but his nine victories this season remain just one shy of Halak. Greiss turned aside 30-of-31 shots to emerge victorious in his lone career meeting with Toronto.

OVERTIME

1. New York is just 1-for-19 on the power play in its last five games but has not yielded a goal while short-handed in a franchise-best 13 straight contests.

2. Toronto is 4-for-5 on the power play in its last two games after failing to score with the man advantage in five of its previous seven.

3. The Islanders have dropped nine of their 10 encounters with Atlantic Division representatives this season (1-7-2).

PREDICTION: Islanders 4, Maple Leafs 3