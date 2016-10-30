Preview: Maple Leafs at Islanders

The New York Islanders are sitting at the bottom of the Metropolitan Division but have a chance to make up ground when they kick off a five-game homestand against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Sunday night. New York is coming off a rugged back-to-back with losses to red-hot Montreal and reigning Stanley Cup champion Pittsburgh.

The Islanders had a chance to win each of their last two games but surrendered a total of five third-period goals and came away without a point in each. "No one is going to feel sorry for us," Islanders defenseman Travis Hamonic told reporters following Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Penguins. "Frustrating result the past two games, but you move forward. We have to keep going. That's all we can do." Toronto must regroup after dropping a 2-1 decision at NHL-leading Montreal on Saturday night, its 11th consecutive loss to the Canadiens. The Maple Leafs have lost all five games (0-2-3) away from home -- each coming by one goal.

ABOUT THE MAPLE LEAFS (2-3-3): Toronto came away with a pair of positives Saturday. The top power-play unit of No. 1 overall pick Auston Matthews, William Nylander and Nazem Kadri connected for the fifth time in six games and offseason acquisition Frederik Andersen permitted two goals for the second game in a row after allowing 22 tallies in his first five starts. "The way he played, he deserved a better outcome, but that's sports," Leafs defenseman Morgan Rielly said of Andersen.

ABOUT THE ISLANDERS (3-5-0): Hamonic's tally Thursday marked the fourth straight game in which a defenseman has scored for New York and gave the team eight goals from its blue line corps. The problem for the Islanders is a lack of production from their forwards, aside from captain John Tavares (four goals). “We’re just not getting offense from our forwards right now,” coach Jack Capuano told reporters. “We’ve got to find a way to score goals if this team wants to win games. End of story.”

OVERTIME

1. New York has converted on only 3 of 23 power-play chances.

2. The Maple Leafs have scored six power-play goals in the last six games.

3. Tavares has 12 goals and 25 points in 23 contests against Toronto.

PREDICTION: Islanders 5, Maple Leafs 3