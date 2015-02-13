(Updated: UPDATING: Minor editing throughout.)

Islanders 3, Maple Leafs 2: Rookie Anders Lee scored two goals, including the winner 12 minutes into the second period as host New York won its third straight extended Toronto’s woes.

Casey Cizikas added a first-period tally for the Islanders, who maintained their one-point lead over second-place Pittsburgh in the Metropolitan Division. Jaroslav Halak turned aside 32 shots to record his career-high 30th victory of the season and improve to 8-3-3 lifetime versus the Maple Leafs.

Richard Panik registered a goal and an assist while Trevor Smith also tallied for Toronto, which has lost 20 of its last 25 games. Jonathan Bernier made 38 saves in defeat.

Lee needed just 71 seconds to open the scoring, intercepting defenseman Cody Franson’s cross-ice pass attempt before breaking in and stuffing a shot past Bernier. Cizikas doubled the lead at 4:03 as he jousted a loose puck past a fallen Bernier after Colin McDonald’s initial shot was stopped.

The Maple Leafs went to work in the second, as Panik halved the deficit at 1:32 and Smith evened things just over 2 1/2 minutes later with a mid-air redirection of Panik’s shot two seconds after an Islanders penalty expired. But Lee vaulted New York back in front with 7:58 remaining in the period, and Halak withstood a 14-shot barrage in the third for his fourth win in a row.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Lee has scored four goals in two career games against the Maple Leafs. ... Islanders captain John Tavares has just one goal in his last seven games. ... Maple Leafs C Phil Kessel, who reportedly is not in the team’s long-term plans, registered 19:38 of ice time - an increase of more than five minutes from Tuesday’s 4-3 loss to the New York Rangers.