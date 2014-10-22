Second-period barrage paces Leafs win over Islanders

UNIONDALE, N.Y. -- After the Toronto Maple Leafs scored four unanswered goals in a span of less than nine minutes in the second period, goaltender Jonathan Bernier figured the least he could do was stop a whole bunch of shots in the third period.

Center Phil Kessel opened and closed the second period outburst for the Leafs and Bernier made 17 saves in a spectacular shutout third period as Toronto beat the New York Islanders 5-2 at Nassau Coliseum on Tuesday.

“Whenever your team scores that many goals, you’ve got to find a way to win those,” Bernier said after earning his first win of the season in his fourth start.

Bernier ended the night with 34 saves, including several of the point-blank variety in the third.

With the Islanders on a power play and a little less than 12 minutes remaining, Bernier was on his stomach yet got his stick into the open right corner of the net to corral a shot by center Casey Cizikas.

“Which one was that?” Bernier said before getting a further description. “On my stomach. I don’t know, I just guess you just try to react right.”

Kessel reacted right -- and displayed his athleticism and uncanny nose for the net -- on his goals, both of which came about spontaneously.

He was jumping over the boards for a shift change when he took a pass in stride from center Leo Komarov and beat Islanders goalie Jaroslav Halak from the right faceoff circle with 11:56 left in the second.

Defenseman Roman Polak scored the game-winner just 2:07 later while right winger David Clarkson extended the lead to 4-2 at 16:21.

Kessel scored his second goal 1:32 later, when he broke down the ice in anticipation of a clearing pass out of the Maple Leafs’ zone by left winger James Van Riemsdyk. Islanders defenseman Thomas Hickey, whose turnover deep in the New York zone in the first led to a game-tying goal by Riemsdyk, jumped to try and knock the puck down, but he missed. Kessel picked it up and easily beat Halak on the breakaway.

“Special players find ways to score those goals,” Maple Leafs coach Randy Carlyle said. “Those are goals that goal-scorers score.”

The four second-period goals were as many as the Maple Leafs scored in their previous three games combined. It was also the second time this season Toronto scored at least four goals in a period. The Maple Leafs scored five goals in the second period of a 6-3 win over the New York Rangers on Oct. 12.

“We kind of got things going our way in the second period and then we finally decided that we’re going to control the puck in the offensive zone a little bit more and we were rewarded for that,” Carlyle said.

The third period on Tuesday was all about Bernier, which didn’t exactly thrill Carlyle, even after the Maple Leafs (3-3-1) snapped a two-game losing streak.

“Our goaltender in the third period was called upon,” Carlyle said. “We stopped playing. We just started watching.”

Defenseman Nick Leddy and center John Tavares scored in the first period for the Islanders (4-2-0), who lost two straight following the third 4-0-0 start in franchise history.

“They got a surge and they got some momentum in the second during the eight or 10 minutes,” Islanders coach Jack Capuano said. “But we had some chances. It’s a different game if we can get the (third) one. Just couldn’t get it by (Bernier) when we needed to.”

Halak was pulled after the nightmarish second period, which was the worst period for the Islanders since they gave up five second-period goals against Washington on Nov. 5, 2013.

Halak made 18 saves on 23 shots overall. Backup Chad Johnson made five saves in the third period.

NOTES: Mark Hunter, who played for five NHL teams from 1981-92, was named the Maple Leafs’ director of player personnel on Tuesday. Hunter spent the previous 12 years in a variety of management positions, including co-owner, with the London Knights of the OHL. ... The Maple Leafs scratched RW Carter Ashton and RW Matt Frattin. ... The Islanders scratched the healthy duo of LW Eric Boulton and D Matt Donovan, while C Mikhail Grabovski, who suffered an upper-body injury against the San Jose Sharks last Thursday, was also scratched. He skated Tuesday morning and is day-to-day. ... Islanders D Thomas Hickey was helped off the ice after being cut under his mouth by a skate in the third period.