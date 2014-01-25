Preview: Maple Leafs at Jets

The Toronto Maple Leafs had their six-game winning streak halted in ugly fashion, but they look to wind up a four-game road trip on a high note when they visiting the resurgent Winnipeg Jets on Saturday. Toronto averaged nearly four goals during its six-game run before it was dismantled by the Dallas Stars 7-1 on Thursday. “We have a rebound game Saturday night,” Maple Leafs coach Randy Carlyle said. “We’ve got ... to get back to playing the way we are capable of playing.”

Winnipeg was a perfect 4-0-0 under new coach Paul Maurice before coming up on the short end of a 1-0 decision Thursday at San Jose. Maurice had few complaints about the performance from his team against a Sharks squad that has lost only twice in regulation at home. “I like a lot of what I saw defensively,” Maurice said. “It’s what we are trying to do. Our offense needs to improve. I like this group; they are still young and have potential. These guys are willing and they listen.”

TV: 7 p.m. ET, CBC

ABOUT THE MAPLE LEAFS (27-21-5): James Reimer had a rocky outing coming off the bench in Dallas, giving up four goals on 15 shots after replacing starter Jonathan Bernier, but he will take a short memory into Saturday’s start. “I think you flush it. There’s not too much you can take from it,” Reimer said of the lopsided defeat. “It’s one of those games you just pretend didn’t happen.” Phil Kessel was a minus-4 against the Stars, ending a torrid seven-game point streak during which he amassed six goals and eight assists.

ABOUT THE JETS (23-24-5): Winnipeg has tightened up defensively since Maurice took the reins, giving up eight goals in five games after surrendering a staggering total of 24 over the previous five contests. Ondrej Pavelec, who has made seven straight starts, is 7-4-2 with a 3.23 goals-against average in 13 career games against Toronto. Bryan Little, who had a five-game point streak halted in San Jose, has 16 goals and 26 assists for a team-best 42 points - putting him within nine of his career-high 51 set in 2008-09.

OVERTIME

1. Kessel has 15 goals and 12 assists in 27 games against the Winnpeg/Atlanta franchise.

2. The Jets are 2-for-23 on the power play since Maurice took over.

3. Winnipeg won the last two against Toronto, including a memorable 10-round shootout in the last meeting on March 16, 2013.

PREDICTION: Maple Leafs 4, Jets 2