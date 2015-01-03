Preview: Maple Leafs at Jets

The Toronto Maple Leafs wrap up their seven-game road trip when they pay a visit to the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday. Toronto fell to 2-4-0 on its trek Friday as it dropped a 3-1 decision at Minnesota. Defenseman Cody Franson scored the lone goal for the Maple Leafs, who fell to 2-6-0 over its last eight contests.

Winnipeg continues its four-game homestand that began with losses to Minnesota and the New York Islanders. The Jets scored two goals in each of the defeats, with captain Andrew Ladd tallying twice in Wednesday’s 5-2 setback against the Islanders. Winnipeg won both meetings with Toronto last season and is 6-2-1 versus the Maple Leafs since the start of the 2011-12 campaign.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, NHLN, CBC

ABOUT THE MAPLE LEAFS (21-15-3): Toronto was missing some key forwards Friday as Joffrey Lupul (lower body), Nazem Kadri and Peter Holland (undisclosed) all were sidelined with injuries. Lupul is expected to miss four weeks, Kadri is likely to be out 7-10 days and Holland is week-to-week. Greg McKegg was recalled from the Toronto Marlies of the American Hockey League to help fill the gap, and the 22-year-old logged 4:22 of ice time in his first game of the season and the second of his NHL career.

ABOUT THE JETS (19-12-7): Ladd has produced offensively of late, registering two points in three of his last four contests. The 29-year-old leads the team with 29 points and is tied for first on the club with Bryan Little with 14 goals. Ladd also has performed well against Toronto recently, collecting eight points over the last five meetings.

OVERTIME

1. Winnipeg is 0-2-1 at home since edging Boston 2-1 on Dec. 19.

2. Maple Leafs C Phil Kessel has scored a goal in each of his last 10 meetings with Winnipeg.

3. Jets rookie G Michael Hutchinson leads the NHL in both goals-against average (1.87) and save percentage (.937).

PREDICTION: Maple Leafs 3, Jets 1