Jets 5, Maple Leafs 1: Bryan Little scored his team-leading 15th goal and set up two others as Winnipeg snapped its three-game winless streak at home.

Defensemen Dustin Byfuglien and Ben Chiarot each recorded a goal and an assist while TJ Galiardi and Matt Halischuk also tallied for the Jets, who improved to 1-2-0 on their four-game homestand. Captain Andrew Ladd notched a pair of assists and Michael Hutchinson made 20 saves as Winnipeg eclipsed its offensive output from the first two contests of its stretch at MTS Centre (four goals).

Mike Santorelli netted the lone tally for the Maple Leafs, who completed a 2-5-0 road trip. James Reimer turned aside 35 shots as Toronto lost for the seventh time in its last nine overall (2-7-0).

After a scoreless first period, Toronto jumped in front 2:19 into the second as Santorelli received a return cross-slot pass from James van Riemsdyk and knocked the puck past Hutchinson at the left post. The lead was short-lived as Galiardi buried a loose puck on the doorstep 70 seconds later and Halischuk deflected Chiarot’s blast from the left point 2 1/2 minutes afterward for a 2-1 edge.

Byfuglien extended the lead midway through the period with a shot from the right faceoff circle and Little beat Reimer to the glove side from the high slot during a power play 3:37 into the third to give Winnipeg control. Chiarot capped the scoring with his first NHL goal, a rocket from the left point after a faceoff win by Little with 9:05 remaining.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Jets improved to 7-2-1 against the Maple Leafs since the beginning of the 2011-12 season. ... Toronto C Phil Kessel had his 10-game goal-scoring streak versus Winnipeg halted. ... Ladd has collected 10 points in his last six meetings with the Maple Leafs.