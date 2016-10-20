Laine hat trick sparks Jets' rally vs. Leafs

WINNIPEG, Manitoba -- The first-ever NHL meeting of Auston Matthews and Patrik Laine -- this summer's first and second overall draft picks, respectively -- more than lived up to the advance billing.

Laine recorded his first NHL hat trick -- including a game-tying goal in the final minute and the overtime winner -- as the Winnipeg Jets rallied to beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 5-4 on Wednesday.

The Jets fell behind 4-0 before mounting a furious rally in front of a hometown crowd that began chanting "Laine's Better."

Laine's first goal of the night came just one minute into the third period when he fought off a Maple Leafs defenseman, spun and fired home his second of the season on a wicked wrister. That cut Toronto's lead to 4-2.

Mark Scheifele made it a 4-3 game midway through the third, converting a Josh Morrissey rebound. It was Scheifele's third goal of the season and Morrissey's first-ever NHL point.

Laine then tied the game after Nik Ehlers fed him for shot into a wide-open net with 55 seconds remaining.

Matthews -- who had the hockey world buzzing after scoring four times in his debut last week -- was no slouch himself, displaying his deft playmaking skills with a slick second-period assist.

He came close to ending the game in overtime on a dazzling rush, but Jets goalie Michael Hutchinson just got a piece of the puck.

Moments later, Matthews had a clear-cut breakaway but was stopped again by Hutchinson.

The Jets went back up the ice, and Laine unleashed a bullet for the winner at 2:40 of the extra session.

Winnipeg (2-2-0) got off to a quick start, recording the first seven shots of the game before it was even five minutes old. But Maple Leafs goalie Frederick Andersen was up to the task and kept the Jets at bay.

Toronto (1-0-2) repaid their netminder moments later after Jets defenseman Dustin Byfuglien got caught out of position. Mitch Marner was stopped in alone, but Connor Carrick buried the rebound to make it 1-0 Maple Leafs.

This marked the first time the Jets failed to open the scoring in their first four games of the season.

Toronto made it 2-0 late in the first when Morgan Rielly won a puck race in the corner and fed Nazem Kadri, who one-timed a shot through the pads of Hutchinson (36 saves).

The Jets found themselves in penalty trouble early in the second with a pair of players in the box at the same time. Toronto made them pay dearly, as William Nylander ripped a shot past Hutchinson on the two-man advantage. Matthews made a nifty cross-ice pass to Nylander to record the first assist of his NHL career.

Toronto wasn't done. Just eight seconds later, Kadri got his second of the game and the boo-birds were out in full effect at the MTS Centre.

Winnipeg finally gave its crowd something to cheer about when Tyler Myers converted on a two-on-one feed from Scheifele late in the second to make it 4-1.

Andersen made 29 saves.

NOTES: There was plenty of nostalgia in the air Wednesday night as Jets inducted the "Hot Line" -- Anders Hedberg, Bobby Hull and Ulf Nilsson -- as the first three members of the team's Hall of Fame. The trio led the World Hockey Association Jets to AVCO Cup Championships in 1976 and 1978. ... Winnipeg won both games against Toronto last season; a 4-2 victory in Toronto in November and a 6-1 decision at Winnipeg in December. ... The Jets have earned points in their last eight games against the Maple Leafs (7-0-1) and are 9-2-2 against Toronto since the franchise moved to Winnipeg for the 2011-12 season. ... Toronto had plenty of time to get ready for the game, as they haven't been in action since last Saturday's 4-1 victory on home ice against Boston. ... Maple Leafs scratches were D Frank Corrado, D Roman Polak and C Seth Griffith. The Jets parked veterans D Mark Stuart and RW Chris Thorburn in the press box. C Brian Little is also out due to injury.