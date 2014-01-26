Byfuglien scored winner to lift Jets over Leafs

WINNIPEG, Manitoba -- If Dustin Byfuglien prefers playing defense, he has a funny way of showing it.

Playing in his seventh game of the “experiment” to turn him into a right winger, the NHL’s newest power forward ripped home the overtime winner past goalie Jonathan Bernier to propel the Winnipeg Jets past the Toronto Maple Leafs 5-4 in front of 15,003 mostly-delirious fans at the MTS Centre on Saturday night.

Just a few minutes earlier, the more than a few hundred boisterous Leafs fans were in full throat after right winger Phil Kessel capped a three-goal comeback and tied the game at 4 with 93 seconds to go in the game.

A physical force for much of the back-and-forth affair, Byfuglien admitted to being a little surprised when the Leafs slot area opened up after he’d taken a pass from left winger Andrew Ladd with a little more than two minutes left in the extra frame.

“They backed off a little bit. They didn’t know we were on a regroup,” he said.

When asked what he was thinking when facing the parting of the blue sea, he deadpanned, ”between the legs, off the skate, dangle.

“No, just simple. Shoot and try and make a play. I saw an opening for the net.”

Jets rookie defenseman Jacob Trouba certainly approves of Byfuglien’s performance as a forward, which started earlier this month in what turned out to be Claude Noel’s last game as head coach.

“He has the ability to do some pretty special stuff. So, just give him the puck and let him do what he does,” he said.

The win improved the Jets record to 24-24-5 -- and five wins against a single loss under new coach Paul Maurice -- and dropped the Leafs to 27-21-6.

Jets center Bryan Little said the team is doing a better job of handling adversity under their new bench boss.

“You don’t like to see a team creep back into the game like they did. Overall, we stayed positive and stayed with it. It took longer than 60 minutes but we got the job done. We stayed level-headed, we didn’t get frustrated or start getting mad,” he said.

Trouba agreed.

“I think we did a great job of (not getting too high or two low) the whole game. I didn’t think we were shaken at all (by surrendering the three-goal lead). We played a good game and we’re happy with how we played. We just want to keep playing the same way,” he said.

The Jets won’t have much time to savor the win. They chartered out to Chicago right after the game where they’ll play the Central Division-leading Blackhawks on Sunday night.

The Leafs, meanwhile, start a three-game homestand on Tuesday against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

The Jets opened the scoring on the first shot of the game at 3:10 of the first period when right winger Blake Wheeler caused a turnover deep in the Leafs’ zone and passed it to left winger Evander Kane, who found center Mark Scheifele circling alone in the slot. The rookie’s wrist shot squeezed through Leafs goaltender James Reimer and dribbled over the goal line for his 10th goal of the season.

Wheeler made it 2-0 when he took a pass from Trouba, and burned past Leafs defenseman Cody Franson to beat Reimer for his 19th goal of the season. Jets goaltender Ondrej Pavelec got the other assist on the power-play goal, his second of the season.

Leafs defenseman Dion Phaneuf, the target of the MTS Centre boo birds every time he touched the puck, got his team on the board on the power play when his one-timer at 6:13 of the second period beat Pavelec. Kessel got the assist.

The Jets retook a two-goal lead just 80 seconds later when center Bryan Little redirected a slap pass from defenseman Toby Enstrom for his 17th goal of the season.

And just 37 seconds after that, the Jets took a three-goal lead when defenseman Zach Bogosian’s wrist shot from the point evaded a screened Reimer.

Leafs coach Randy Carlyle had seen enough at that point, pulling Reimer and replacing him with Jonathan Bernier.

The move appeared to give the Leafs a spark as right winger Troy Bodie wristed a shot past Pavelec at 9:14.

Then defenseman Tim Gleason reduced the lead to one with his first goal of the season at 16:44.

NOTES: The MTS Centre used to be the home rink of Maple Leafs coach Randy Carlyle. He coached the Manitoba Moose during the building’s inaugural season, 2004-05, and also led the Moose from 1996-97 to 2000-01. ... New Jets coach Paul Maurice coached the Leafs from 2006-08. ... As is the case every time Toronto visits Winnipeg, the crowd is peppered with several hundred boisterous fans wearing Leafs home and away jerseys. ... The Jets became the first team to defeat the Anaheim Ducks at the Honda Center this season with a 3-2 victory earlier this week. ... This is the first meeting of the season between the two teams. The Jets took the season series last year, 2-1. ... The Jets are fifth in the league in one-goal games with 29. The New Jersey Devils are first with 33. ... Both teams are coming off losses that snapped winning streaks, the Jets to San Jose (1-0) after four wins and the Leafs to Dallas (7-1) after six wins.