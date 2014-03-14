Leafs relief goalie Reimer blanks Kings

LOS ANGELES -- On a night when Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Jonathan Bernier hoped to make a triumphant return, it was his backup who stole the show in Hollywood.

Winger Mason Raymond scored the game-winning, short-handed goal, and reserve goalie James Reimer made 31 saves as the Maple Leafs beat the Los Angeles Kings 3-2 Thursday at Staples Center.

Reimer relieved an injured Bernier after the first period and shut out the Kings the rest of the way. The Leafs provided no details about Bernier except that he sustained a lower-body injury.

Toronto (36-24-8) won for the second time in three games on a five-game road trip. The win moved the Leafs three points ahead of the Tampa Bay Lightning and Montreal Canadiens for second place in the Atlantic Division and home-ice advantage in the first round of the playoffs.

Bernier was looking to avenge a loss earlier this season against his former team, but it was Reimer who bounced back after losing to the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday. Relegated to the role of backup when Bernier won the starting job earlier in the season, Reimer was razor sharp stopping a number of close in attempts by Kings center Anze Kopitar.

“It’s been an up-and-down road trip for us,” Leafs defenseman Carl Gunnarsson said. “We played a real good game against Anaheim and then a setback against San Jose, but this was a good win.”

Raymond’s short-handed goal at 5:06 of the third period broke a 2-2 tie. Off a two-on-one break, Raymond took a feed from winger James van Riemsdyk and fired a slap shot past Los Angeles goaltender Jonathan Quick for his 19th goal of the season.

On the sequence leading up to the winning goal, Kopitar had the lead goal on his stick only see the puck wind up in the other net moments later.

“I missed an open net,” Kopitar said. “Reimer made a toe save, and then I fired over the net. Nobody knew where the puck was, they came down on a two-on-one and scored.”

The Leafs rallied from a two-goal deficit to tie the game on a pair of goals by defensemen. Dion Phaneuf sliced the lead to one on the power play at 18:13 of the opening period. Center Nazem Kadri won a battle along the boards and fed Phaneuf down the slot for a backhand shot. It was Phaneuf’s seventh goal of the campaign.

“We found a way to get a big goal,” Leafs coach Randy Carlyle said. “Dion’s goal was at the end of the power play, and it got us going.”

The Leafs even the score when Gunnarsson scored his second of the season at 3:46 of the second period. The shot from 50 feet was not screened, and Quick (26 saves) appeared to fan on an attempt that was very stoppable.

Los Angeles’ special teams improved since a stretch of games in January that saw them lose nine of 10, but special teams were their downfall Thursday. Phaneuf’s power-play goal gave the Leafs life, while Raymond’s was the dagger.

“Our power play was not good enough,” Kings coach Darryl Sutter said. “It costs us the game.”

The Kings got on the board first when newly acquired winger Marian Gaborik scored his first goal in a Los Angeles uniform at 1:57 of the first period. Defenseman Drew Doughty’s backhand shot was stopped by Bernier, and Gaborik beat Phaneuf to the rebound at the right post to notch his seventh goal of the season.

Los Angeles center Anze Kopitar scored his team-leading 21st goal of the season on the power play at 16:05 to double the lead. Doughty penetrated deep into the Toronto zone and threw a cross-ice pass to Kopitar, who beat Bernier cleanly with a wrist shot.

The Kings (38-23-6) lost for the first time since the Olympic break as their eight-game winning streak was snapped. They fell short of tying the franchise record of nine straight victories, and they seem destined to start the playoffs on the road as the third seed in the division. The loss also prevented Sutter from earning his 500th NHL coaching victory.

Quick (21-14-2) stopped 26 shots and failed in his bid to tie Rogie Vachon’s franchise record for career victories (171) by a goaltender.

NOTES: Toronto scratched C Peter Holland and RW Carter Hutton. ... The game marked the first visit by the Leafs to Staples Center in over three years. They last skated in Los Angeles on Jan 10, 2011. ... Leafs RW David Clarkson continues to struggle. The former 30-goal scorer is goal-less in his past nine games. ... The Kings did not dress D Matt Greene and LW Tanner Pearson. ... The Kings continue a five-game homestand Saturday against arch-rival Anaheim Ducks in what could be a preview of a first-ever playoff series between the Southern California teams. ... Los Angeles announced its 100th consecutive sellout at Staples Center, a streak started on Dec 3, 2011.