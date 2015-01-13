Jones makes shutout history as Kings blank Leafs

LOS ANGELES -- Goalie Martin Jones earned a spot in the record book, and the Los Angeles Kings scored a much-needed victory

Center Anze Kopitar scored 37 seconds into the game, and the Kings ended a three-game slide with a 2-0 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday night at Staples Center.

Right winger Marian Gaborik added an empty-net goal with one minute remaining.

Jones turned back all 19 shots he faced and became the fastest goaltender in modern NHL history (1967-68) to record seven shutouts, reaching the mark in his 29th game. The Philadelphia Flyers’ Steve Mason held the previous record with seven in 32 contests.

“We did a great job of checking all night,” Jones said. “The penalty kill was really good for us when we needed it, and the guys did a really good job around the net. You put those things together and we are a tough team to beat.”

The Kings (20-13-10) were their toughest critics after giving up 16 goals in the previous three games. However, their spirits were boosted by some hard-hitting play and their first shutout win in more than a month.

“We are a physical team, and that’s how we wear other teams down,” said defenseman Drew Doughty, who had an assist. “We get in on the forecheck when they are in our ‘D’ zone. We make it miserable for them to be down there. We did a better job of that tonight, but I think we still have some room for improvement.”

Maple Leafs goalie Jonathan Bernier stopped 18 of 19 shots, but Toronto (22-18-3) lost for the fourth time in five games.

“We can’t play much better on the road,” Toronto forward Nazem Kadri said. “That’s a difficult team to go up against, and it’s a difficult building to go into.”

Kopitar gave the Kings a 1-0 quick lead with his 10th goal of the season. Doughty set up the score, taking a pass from center Jeff Carter and circling behind the net before he found Kopitar just outside the crease. Kopitar squeezed off the winner just to the left of Bernier, a former King, who was partially shielded by his own defenseman, Dion Phaneuf.

“You know what, we’ll take that loss because I thought we deserved better,” Bernier said. “We had some scoring chances, especially at the end with our power play, but to keep a team like that under 20 shots for most of the night, you’re (usually) going to end up on the good side of the game. I thought it was a good effort on both sides, but we did a lot of good things.”

Kopitar, who left the game briefly in the third period after taking a shot to the face, also had an assist. Carter finished with two assists.

The clubs slugged their way through the defensive clash, with the Kings outshooting the Leafs 7-3 after one period and 13-11 after two. Kopitar’s goal was the only blemish on Bernier’s effort.

“It’s disappointing we can’t capitalize, our power-play didn’t score a goal, but you have to take some solace in their shots and chances were lower, and you think that we’re going to able to score some goals going forward,” said Toronto interim coach Peter Horachek, who is 1-2 after taking over for Randy Carlyle, who was fired a week ago.

The Kings played without two of their leading scorers, left winger Tanner Pearson and center Tyler Toffoli. Pearson, who has 12 goals and four assists, broke his left leg Saturday in a loss to the Winnipeg Jets. Toffoli, who has 12 goals and 15 assists, missed his second straight game with mononucleosis.

Pearson is scheduled to have surgery later this week and is out indefinitely. There also is no timetable for Toffoli’s return.

NOTES: The Kings posted their 900th home win and 199th shutout. ... Los Angeles recalled C Nick Shore from AHL Manchester on Monday. Shore recorded 41 points (20 goals, 21 assists) in 37 games this season with the Monarchs. He was recently picked for the AHL All-Star game for the first time. He joined the Kings after LW Tanner Pearson was placed on injured reserve. ... Kings C Mike Richards played his 700th career game, while Leafs C Mike Santorelli played his 300th. ... Leafs C Sam Carrick and D Korbinian Holzer were scratched, while Shore, D Jamie McBain and C Tyler Toffoli were unavailable for the Kings. ... Toronto won the initial meeting 4-3 in a shootout on Dec. 14. ... Toronto visits the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday in the second contest of its four-game road trip. ... Los Angeles hosts the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday.