Preview: Maple Leafs at Lightning

The injury-hampered Tampa Bay Lightning won’t be taking anything for granted when they host the league-worst Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday. The Lightning dropped a 4-1 decision to the young Maple Leafs two weeks ago and could be without four key performers for the second straight contest.

“We need to come out flying Monday,” Tampa Bay center Brian Boyle told reporters after a 5-2 loss to Florida on Saturday. “What’s done is done, and we need to turn the page and understand that we have a big test coming in here against a team we didn’t play very well against the last couple times.” The Lightning, who trail Atlantic Division-leading Florida by two points, are without defenseman Anton Stralman (fractured leg) indefinitely while three forwards are day-to-day. Toronto lost three one-goal decisions – the first in overtime – to Tampa Bay before the victory on March 15, which is part of a 5-2-0 stretch. Jonathan Bernier has been a big part of the Maple Leafs’ run, posting a .954 save percentage in his last five contests.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, Sportsnet, TVA (Toronto), Sun Sports (Tampa Bay)

ABOUT THE MAPLE LEAFS (27-36-11): Toronto begins a three-game road trip after finishing six straight at home with a 3-1 loss to Boston on Saturday. Nazem Kadri, who recorded two goals and two assists in the surprising 6-5 overtime win over Anaheim on Thursday, leads the team with 41 points and PA Parenteau is next with 37. Parenteau is two tallies shy of his second 20-goal season while 22-year-old defenseman Morgan Rielly has notched four points in the last five games to increase his career-high total to 33.

ABOUT THE LIGHTNING (43-27-5): The status of right wings Nikita Kucherov, who is riding a four-game goal-scoring streak, and Ryan Callahan is uncertain due to lower-body injuries while center Valtteri Filppula has been sidelined six games by an upper-body ailment. Coach Jon Cooper again went with seven defensemen Saturday, with rookie blue-liner Slater Koekkoek logging just 5:57 of ice time after being recalled from the minors. Captain Steven Stamkos has tallied seven times in his last seven games and is within four of his fifth 40-goal campaign.

OVERTIME

1. Tampa Bay LW Ondrej Palat has registered a pair of goals and five assists in his last four contests.

2. Toronto RW William Nylander, a 19-year-old who made his NHL debut against Tampa Bay on Feb. 29, has recorded seven points in 14 games since.

3. Lightning G Ben Bishop (32-19-4, 2.05 goals-against average), who was rested Saturday, is just 5-5-0 in his career against the Maple Leafs.

PREDICTION: Lightning 5, Maple Leafs 2