Preview: Maple Leafs at Lightning

The Tampa Bay Lightning dealt three important veterans before the March 1 trade deadline and instead of looking toward next season, they are surging toward playoff position in the Eastern Conference. The Lightning face one of those players Thursday as they go after a fifth straight victory when the Toronto Maple Leafs pay a visit for an Atlantic Division tussle.

Tampa Bay is 6-1-1 in March and 12-2-3 in the last 17 games to gain a virtual tie with the New York Islanders for the second wild card in the East and both are one point clear of Toronto, which acquired center Brian Boyle from the Lightning on Feb. 27. “We’ve really got something going on right now,” Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman told reporters after his overtime goal beat Ottawa 2-1 on Tuesday. “It’s really been fun to be part of. Somehow, we just keep finding ways to win.” The Maple Leafs won three straight games before getting routed 7-2 at Florida on Tuesday. “There’s a lot at stake here,” Boyle told reporters Wednesday. “You have to be a pro and get over that in a hurry and go out and compete and battle and try to help these guys in here. They gave up something to get me, and it’s on me to make sure I do my best to help this team going forward.”

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, Sportsnet Ontario (Toronto), FSN Sun (Tampa Bay)

ABOUT THE MAPLE LEAFS (31-23-14): Boyle had an assist Tuesday and posted two points in seven games since coming to Toronto, which is 3-3-1 during that span. Rookie Auston Matthews, who owns team highs of 31 goals and 55 points, is going through another tough stretch - left off the scoresheet in six consecutive games with six shots over the past four contests. Rookie Mitch Marner (54 points) continues to produce with two goals and four assists in the past six games while fellow forward William Nylander (49) is enjoying a five-game point streak (one goal, four assists).

ABOUT THE LIGHTNING (34-26-9): Andrei Vasilevskiy is 6-0-1 with a .958 save percentage and 10 goals allowed since fellow goalie Ben Bishop was traded to Los Angeles. “He’s just been calm, he’s exuding confidence,” Tampa Bay coach Jon Cooper told reporters. “With every save, you grow a little bit on the bench. This little run we’re on, we’re not there without our goaltending.” Nikita Kucherov (99 career goals) was held off the scoresheet Tuesday, but scored 10 times in the last 11 games for a career-high 31 and boasts six points in the past four contests for a team best 69.

OVERTIME

1. Maple Leafs G Frederik Andersen is 3-1-1 with a .923 save percentage in March despite being pulled after allowing three goals on eight shots Tuesday.

2. Tampa Bay C Tyler Johnson (lower-body), who is third on the team with 44 points, missed the last three games and is questionable for Thursday.

3. Toronto C Tyler Bozak, who boasts seven points in the last six games, is slated to play his 500th NHL game Thursday.

PREDICTION: Lightning 4, Maple Leafs 2