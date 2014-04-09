Lightning end Leafs’ playoff hopes but suffer injuries

TAMPA, Fla. -- The Tampa Bay Lightning ended their late-season misery and the Toronto Maple Leafs were put out of theirs on Tuesday night.

At what cost for each remains to be seen.

Rookie left winger Ondrej Palat scored twice in the Lightning’s 3-0 victory over the Maple Leafs at Tampa Bay Times Forum, eliminating the Maple Leafs from playoff contention. But the win could ultimately prove costly for Tampa Bay as goaltender Ben Bishop and defenseman Sami Salo were injured.

Lightning coach Jon Cooper said Bishop had not been fully evaluated immediately after the game.

“It’s called a team because everyone is important,” Cooper said.

If Bishop is seriously injured, backup Anders Lindback will be especially so, just like on Tuesday in his 25-save performance off the bench.

Tampa Bay improved to 43-27-9 and pulled within two points of the Montreal Canadiens for the second seed in the Atlantic Division while ending a two-game losing streak against less successful teams.

Related Coverage Preview: Maple Leafs at Lightning

Toronto, which needed to win its final three games to maintain miniscule playoff possibilities, fell to 38-34-8.

The most popular and scrutinized team of English-speaking Canada has failed to reach the playoffs for eight of the last nine years and has gone 47 years without a Stanley Cup. For a team within the playoff boundary at the trade deadline, the plummet was epic and the criticism will be harsh.

“It happened pretty quick in the last three weeks,” center and alternate captain Jay Clement said. “That’s all it takes is a bad stretch, that time of year.”

Palat scored twice in the second period, extending his scoring streak to four consecutive games. Second in the league in rookie scoring, he zipped a wrist shot past Maple Leafs defenseman Carl Gunnarsson and into the top corner of the goal with 10:41 left for his 21st goal of the season. Defensemen Victor Hedman (39) and Radko Gudas (19) had assists.

Then Palat chipped the puck in from a sharp angle on a power play with less than six minutes left. Center Steven Stamkos (14) and Hedman (40) had assists as Palat collected a rebound off the back boards and beat goaltender James Reimer.

Hedman capped a three-point game with an empty-net goal with 12 seconds remaining, his 13th goal of the season.

Tampa Bay’s attempt to right itself before the playoffs took an ominous misstep less than seven minutes into the game, however, when Bishop appeared to injure his left arm falling to the ice after stretching to snare an airborne puck.

Bishop, in the top five in the NHL in wins (37), shutouts (5) and save percentage (.924) and who had solidified the position in Tampa Bay for the first time in nearly a decade, landed hard on his left wrist and writhed on the ice of several minutes. He did not move his left arm as he was helped off the ice by a trainer and did not return because of what the team described as an “upper-body injury.”

Lindback, was more than adequate, posting 24 saves and shutting down three power plays.

“It’s my job to be able to come in when they give me a chance,” said Lindback, who won for the first time in 34 games. “Obviously, it feels good. It’s one thing, too, though, you can’t hang your hat on it. We have got another game coming up. I don’t know what Bish is doing, but we’ve got to play as a team together.”

Cooper said Lindback was “outstanding for us.”

“I thought he was calm, cool and collected in there,” he said.

Reimer has not won as a starter in nine straight games, but escaped a manic first period scoreless after snuffing center Steven Stamkos’ attempt to jam in a back pass from Palat with six minutes left and then blocking down Stamkos’ slap shot from the wing with 4:28 to go.

Defenseman Tim Gleason spirited a Stamkos tip at the goal line out of danger in the last minute as Reimer (31 saves) clambered back into position.

Right winger Phil Kessel had a chance to extend his scoring streak against the Lightning to 11 games with 11:29 left in the second period, but his chip toward an open net glanced off the pipe.

“Obviously, I‘m really disappointed,” he said of the playoff miss, “and I feel like I’ve let a lot of people down.”

NOTES: Lightning C Steven Stamkos played right wing on a top line with C Tyler Johnson and LW Ondrej Palat. ... The Lightning on Monday signed general manager Steve Yzerman to a four-year contract extension through the 2018-19 season. The Lightning are 144-114-32 with two playoff appearances since the former Detroit Red Wings star was hired in May 2010. ... Tampa Bay entered having allowed the first goal in six of its last eight games and tied for 25th in league with just four wins when trailing after the first period. ... Maple Leafs RW Joffrey Lupul will likely miss the rest of the season because he requires knee surgery. He has 22 goals and 44 assists in 69 games this season. ... Toronto was also with C Dave Bolland (ankle) and goaltender Jonathan Bernier (knee).