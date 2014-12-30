Stamkos goal gives Lightning win over Maple Leafs

TAMPA, Fla. -- Steven Stamkos scored his 20th goal of the season at 11:05 of the third period to give the Tampa Bay Lightning a 3-2 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday.

The Lightning (23-11-4) have won three straight while Toronto (20-14-3) has lost five of its last six.

Stamkos, a center, scored off a deflection of a long slap shot by defenseman Matthew Carle. He was alone in the crease and redirected a shot past Toronto goalie James Reimer.

“It was the kind of goals we’ve needed to score to get on the board,” Stamkos said. “They got a great game from the goalie and I‘m just glad that we were able to slip a few past him.”

The Maple Leafs stormed out to a 2-0 lead in the first eight minutes of the game behind goals from center Mike Santorelli and right winger Joffrey Lupul.

“We definitely got off to a better start tonight,” Toronto defenseman Cody Franson said. “But they did some good things to come back and made it tough for us to break out of our zone. We didn’t have a lot of space to execute. I thought we played well in the third period but it wasn’t good enough tonight.”

Santorelli’s eighth goal of the season came off a cross-ice pass from center Nazem Kadri that Santorelli took inside the faceoff circle before flipping a shot past Lightning goalie Ben Bishop.

Lupul’s ninth goal of the season at 7:47 of the first period gave the Maple Leafs a 2-0 lead. He took a beautiful backhand feed from center Tyler Bozak and caught Bishop out of net for the easy goal.

Tampa Bay would recover in the second period behind their power play when right winger Ryan Callahan scored on a rebound of a shot by Stamkos. The shot deflected off Reimer’s pad and Callahan deflected the puck from the air into the net.

The Lightning are 15-0-0 when Callahan scores a goal.

“It was nice to get the power play going again,” Callahan said. “We were really happy with the way we played in the first period even though we didn’t score. We had a lot of shots and a lot of opportunities and as long as we control the opportunities, we can break through with some goals.”

Lightning center Valtteri Filppula tied the game 2-2 at 9:46 of the second period when he redirected a wrist shot from defenseman Victor Hedman past Reimer on the stick side.

Reimer had 38 saves in the loss and made some key stops to keep the game close, including a glove save on Lightning LW Jonathan Drouin on a breakaway opportunity. The Lightning held a 15-4 shot advantage after the first period and outshot the Maple Leafs 41-23 in the game.

“We’ve given up far too many shots, granted tonight’s a back-to-back game,” Toronto defenseman Dion Phaneuf said. “I think you could tell which team was fresher, but with saying that, that’s part of playing in the National Hockey League. You’ve got to be able to play back-to-backs.”

NOTES: Lightning LW Jonathan Drouin returned to the lineup Monday after missing Saturday night’s game against the Carolina Hurricanes. ... Maple Leafs RW Richard Panik was scratched for precautionary reasons after taking a head shot from Florida Panthers LW Scottie Upshall on Sunday. ... Lightning LW Ondrej Palat missed Monday’s morning skate with a “maintenance day” but was in the starting lineup for the game. ... Maple Leafs G Jonathan Bernier was scratched with flu-like symptoms giving James Reimer the start for the second straight game. Christopher Gibson backed Reimer up in net. ... Lightning D Jason Garrison was expected to play Monday night but suffered a setback in his injury and Cooper said he hopes to return to the lineup Wednesday against the Buffalo Sabres.