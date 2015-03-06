Lightning keep winning at home

TAMPA, Fla. -- So dominant have the Tampa Bay Lightning been at home this season that they matched a franchise record on Thursday night with 25 wins in their arena and there are still nine games left to play.

Tampa Bay has nine home games in March and continues to play its best hockey at Amalie Arena. Scoring two goals in the first period and two in the third, the Lightning beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-2 for their 14th victory in the past 16 home games.

The Lightning (40-20-6) improved to 24-6-1 at home. Only the Nashville Predators have more home wins. It’s the kind of success that can help them secure a home-ice advantage in the playoffs.

“We want teams that come in here to know we’re good at home and they’re going to get our best. So far this year we’ve done that,” said right winger Ryan Callahan, who hscored his 21st goal of the season in the first period. “That’s all gearing up toward the playoffs. Any of those playoff games at home, you have to win them.”

The Maple Leafs (26-34-5) continued their road struggles, falling to 8-21-5 away from Toronto. Only the Buffalo Sabres have fewer road wins this season.

Tampa Bay goalie Ben Bishop stopped 25 shots in his 32nd win of the season.

The Lightning played with confidence after they took the lead in the first five minutes.

“If we get into the playoffs, we’ve got to show we can win at home in the playoffs,” said Lightning coach Jon Cooper, whose team opened the playoffs last year with two home losses on the way to an opening-round sweep against Montreal. “Different year, different team. We’ve grown together a little bit more. To be able to come home, there’s a real comfort in being here.”

Toronto was within a goal at the start of the third period until Lightning defenseman Andrej Sustr found the skate of rookie Vladislav Namestnikov -- recalled from the minors on Wednesday -- and the puck caromed into the net.

The Lightning put the game away on a power-play goal with 4:46 left as center Steven Stamkos got his 25th assist, finding center Alex Killorn for his 13th goal of the season.

Toronto got a late goal with 2:18 left as right winger Richard Panik scored, redirecting a long shot from defenseman Dion Phaneuf past Bishop.

“I thought we played two solid periods. First period wasn’t that great. That’s part of the grind,” said defenseman Eric Brewer, who made his Toronto debut after being acquired from Anaheim this week. “We’re going to have to find ways to keep those out and just chip away and stay positive.”

Tampa Bay jumped out early, scoring on its second shot of the game as right winger Nikita Kucherov beat goalie Jonathan Bernier (27 saves) just 4:25 in. Kucherov’s 24th goal came after left winger Ondrej Palat had the patience to wait a second after crossing the blue line, finding Kucherov open on the right, where he found the top left corner of the net.

The Lightning struck again with 4:43 left in the first period, with right winger Ryan Callahan scoring on a long shot that was deflected off the stick of Brewer, who opened the season with Tampa Bay and has been traded twice.

Callahan’s 21st goal of the season put the Lightning in control, up 2-0 in the first period.

Toronto clawed back in the second, getting a goal with 13:12 left when center Peter Holland pushed ahead on a two-on-one, getting a defenseman down on the ice before finding left winger David Booth open for just his second goal of the season.

That 2-1 margin carried into the third period, and Brewer said he knew the challenges his new team would face against his old one.

“They looked exactly how when I was here, moving the puck and skating,” he said. “They’ve had a lot of continuity with the players the last couple of years and it makes a huge difference.”

NOTES: D Eric Brewer made his Maple Leafs debut against the team with which he started this season. Brewer was traded from Tampa Bay to Anaheim in late November after 17 games with the Lightning, then was dealt by the Ducks on Monday after nine games with Anaheim. ... Toronto D Tim Erixon was scratched due to a viral illness, while RW Brandon Kozun was a healthy scratch. ... Tampa Bay played without RW J.T. Brown, who has an upper-body injury, with D Mark Barberio, who was a healthy scratch. C Vladislav Namestnikov, called up from Syracuse of the AHL on Wednesday, stepped in for Brown. He had three goals in 26 games during previous stints with the Lightning this season.