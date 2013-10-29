Preview: Maple Leafs at Oilers

The Toronto Maple Leafs kick off a three-game road trip through Western Canada when they visit the sliding Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday. The Maple Leafs followed up an ugly 5-2 loss to Columbus on Friday with a 4-1 victory over Pittsburgh the following night. Toronto has registered the highest goal total in the Eastern Conference and looks to exploit an Edmonton defense that has surrendered a league-worst 50 tallies.

The Oilers got a taste of the Maple Leafs’ potent offense in a 6-5 overtime loss at Toronto on Oct. 12, failing to protect a one-goal lead on three occasions over the final two periods and surrendering the tying tally with 31 seconds left in regulation. Edmonton has played a killer early-season schedule, with eight of its last nine games away from home, and has been without star forward Taylor Hall for the last four games due to a knee injury.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, RSN Ontario (Toronto), RSN West (Edmonton)

ABOUT THE MAPLE LEAFS (8-4-0): Phil Kessel is on a tear for Toronto with five goals in his last three games, including a hat trick in a win over Anaheim on Oct. 22. Named the league’s Second Star of the Week on Monday, Kessel leads the Maple Leafs in goals (seven) and points (14) after scoring once and picking up an assist in the win over the Penguins. Kessel has tormented the Oilers on a regular basis, collecting six goals and five assists in the last seven meetings.

ABOUT THE OILERS (3-8-2): Although Edmonton lost a 2-1 shootout at Los Angeles on Sunday, a sagging goaltender corps that has allowed at least four goals in eight games got a reprieve when Richard Bachman made a career-high 47 saves in his Oilers debut. Bachman, who is expected to start again Tueday, got his chance because Devan Dubnyk is battling a sore ankle and Jason LaBarbera had another shaky outing the previous night. “I’m not here to be a superhero,” said Bachman, who appeared in 32 games with Dallas over the past three seasons.

1. The Maple Leafs own the fourth-best power play with a success rate of 26.7 percent.

2. The Oilers have surrendered 12 goals while short-handed, second to Minnesota for most in the league.

3. Toronto has been outshot in nine straight games and 10 of 12.

PREDICTION: Maple Leafs 4, Oilers 2