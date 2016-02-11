Preview: Maple Leafs at Oilers

Having shaken up their roster with a blockbuster nine-player deal in which they parted ways with captain Dion Phaneuf, the Toronto Maple Leafs continue their five-game road trip against the skidding Edmonton Oilers on Thursday. Toronto has been outscored 10-4 in the first two games of its trek following Tuesday’s 4-3 loss at Calgary.

Maple Leafs defenseman Jake Gardiner said Tuesday’s trade made it “pretty emotional” for the team. “(Phaneuf) was one of our really good friends and obviously our leader on our team,” Gardiner said. “Obviously, it was tough all day long and we just tried to refocus for the game.” The Oilers faced emotions of another sort, dropping a 2-1 decision at New Jersey on a night when the Devils retired the jersey of goaltender Martin Brodeur. Outscored 15-3 during a three-game skid, Edmonton will play the first of six straight at home against Toronto.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, TSN4 (Toronto), Sportsnet West (Edmonton)

ABOUT THE MAPLE LEAFS (19-24-9): Toronto already was short on manpower with Tyle Bozak, Joffrey Lupul and Shawn Matthias not joining the team for the three games in Western Canada, but defenseman Jared Cowen and Colin Greening could be in the lineup after being acquired from Ottawa. “This is what I wanted. I wanted to be somewhere else,” Cowen said. “There’s a good coaching staff, I know they’re going to win here eventually.” Jonathan Bernier, who is winless in his last four appearances, will get the start against Edmonton.

ABOUT THE OILERS (21-29-5): The return of rookie Connor McDavid from a two-month injury absence temporarily ignited Edmonton, which scored 12 goals in his first two games before being held to one tally in each of the last three contests. The No. 1 overall pick in last year’s draft has recorded seven points in five games since returning while Benoit Pouliot registered a pair of goals and six points during that same span. Backup netminder Anders Nilsson, who yielded at least three goals in eight of his last 10 appearances, was assigned to Bakersfield of the American Hockey League.

OVERTIME

1. Bernier is 3-1-0 with a 3.17 goals-against average versus Edmonton.

2. Oilers G Cam Talbot is 3-1-0 with a 2.46 GAA in four contests against Toronto.

3. The Maple Leafs have won only once in regulation over their last 14 games.

PREDICTION: Oilers 4, Maple Leafs 2