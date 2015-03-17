Oilers ride 4-goal first period to rout of Leafs

EDMONTON, Alberta -- One good beating deserves another.

And with that, the Edmonton Oilers avenged last month’s blowout loss to Toronto by pounding the Maple Leafs 4-1 in the rematch Monday night at Rexall Place.

“It was a nice win for our hockey team,” Oilers coach Todd Nelson said. “In the first period, we came out really strong, we were sharp, it was everything I wanted to have happen.”

Edmonton had it wrapped up in the first 11 minutes, rolling out to a 4-0 lead en route to handing the Leafs a 20th loss in their past 21 road games.

“The start won us the game,” said Oilers winger Jordan Eberle, who had a goal and two assists in the opening 20 minutes for the first three-point period of his career.

“We came out strong, our line scored first shift, the power play got a couple of chances and buried them, and they didn’t really have an answer.”

Just more questions.

”I don’t know what to tell you guys anymore,“ Leafs winger Phil Kessel said. ”It was a brutal start. You’re not going to win any games in this league going down 4-0. We’re still working, still trying. It’s a tough time for us. I don’t know how to explain it anymore.

“We have good players in here, right? We’re not getting it done. This is my all-time low in hockey right now. It’s a tough go.”

The Oilers (19-39-12) wasted no time in jumping on the Leafs, as left winger Benoit Pouliot scored on Edmonton’s first shot of the game just 53 seconds after the opening faceoff.

It was the league-leading 10th time this season that the Leafs gave up a goal on the first shot of the game.

Edmonton added to the lead when Eberle scored on the power play at 7:16. Pouliot scored again just 52 seconds later to make it 3-0.

That was it for Toronto goalie Jonathan Bernier, who got the hook after giving up three goals on four shots.

“The shots that scored, you wouldn’t have saved them no matter what, they were perfectly placed shots,” Leafs coach Peter Horachek said. “The problem is, we gave them 22 easy entries. They were coming through, our structure wasn’t there. We had no neutral zone, no tracking.”

James Reimer came on in relief of Bernier and gave up a goal on the third shot he faced -- center Anton Lander scored a power-play goal at 10:59 -- and it was 4-0 Oilers.

Pouliot couldn’t recall the last time the Oilers jumped out to a 4-0 lead on anyone.

“I remember the last time we got it done on us,” he said with a laugh. “But I don’t think I can remember when we did it. It’s good to be on the other side.”

The Leafs got one back on a power-play goal by left winger James van Riemsdyk at 13:27, but they trailed 4-1 at the first intermission.

Toronto fought back hard in the second period and had a number quality chances to cut into Edmonton’s lead, but Oilers goalie Ben Scrivens made a handful of key saves against his former team to protect the three-goal margin.

Scrivens finished with 28 saves, while Reimer stopped 27 of the 28 shots he faced.

The Leafs (27-38-6) have eight road wins this season. The all-time franchise low is nine. Toronto, which earned a 5-1 road win over Edmonton on Feb. 7, has four road games left.

Leafs center Nazem Kadri, fresh off a three-game, team-imposed suspension, could be in for some league discipline after a third-period head shot on Oilers left winger Matt Fraser. Fraser had to be helped off the ice after he was hit by Kadri’s elbow.

“He was just kind of bent over a little bit, and I felt like I was just trying to squeeze by him, but then again things happen quick, I didn’t mean to hurt him,” Kadri said. “I don’t consider myself a dirty player.”

NOTES: Injured Oilers LW Taylor Hall skated with his teammates Monday for the first time since cracking a bone in his lower leg, and he expects to be ready for action again in less than a week. He missed his 19th game due to the injury. ... Edmonton’s power play, the best in the NHL since Dallas Eakins got the boot (it was 27th under the old coach), scored twice Monday and now has 10 goals in the past five games. ... Edmonton LW Benoit Pouliot, who missed 24 games this season because of injury, tied his career high for goals in a season with 16. ... Leafs RW Joffrey Lupul saw his goal-scoring drought reach a career-high 19 games. ... Toronto has allowed a league-leading 12 short-handed goals, and its power play is a league-worst 11.7 percent since the All-Star break. The Maple Leafs scored on one of five power plays Monday.