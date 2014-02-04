Preview: Maple Leafs at Panthers

The Toronto Maple Leafs look to extend their point streak to five games when they visit the Florida Panthers on Tuesday. Toronto improved to 3-0-1 with its third consecutive victory on Saturday as Phil Kessel registered his fifth career hat trick and added an assist in a 6-3 triumph over Ottawa. The Maple Leafs are 9-1-1 in their last 11 overall contests but have dropped two straight on the road (0-1-1).

Florida returns home from a four-game road trip that began with a shootout win at Detroit but concluded with three straight defeats. The Panthers have been outscored 16-6 during their losing streak after falling 4-1 at Columbus on Saturday. The Atlantic Division rivals split two meetings in Toronto earlier this season, with Florida posting a 3-1 victory on Dec. 17 and the Maple Leafs recording a 6-3 win on Thursday.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, RSN (Toronto), FSN (Florida)

ABOUT THE MAPLE LEAFS (30-21-6): Kessel received a pair of honors Monday as he was named the NHL’s Second Star of the Month for January and Second Star of the Week. The 26-year-old United States Olympian recorded 20 points in 15 games last month - including three goals and four assists in three contests last week. Kessel’s hat trick on Saturday gave him 30 tallies, putting him second behind Washington’s Alex Ovechkin for the league lead and marking the fifth time in eight NHL seasons he has reached the plateau.

ABOUT THE PANTHERS (21-27-7): Brad Boyes scored the lone goal in Saturday’s loss, giving him a team-leading 15 tallies. A two-time 30-goal scorer who netted a career-high 43 with St. Louis in 2007-08, is riding a four-game point streak during which he’s collected three tallies and an assist. Drew Shore was assigned to San Antonio of the American Hockey League on Saturday despite recording a goal and an assist in his last three games.

OVERTIME

1. Florida is a dismal 1-for-52 on the power play over its last 16 games.

2. Maple Leafs C Nazem Kadri has collected three goals and six assists during his five-game point streak.

3. Panthers G Tim Thomas has allowed at least three goals in each of his last seven appearances.

PREDICTION: Maple Leafs 5, Panthers 2