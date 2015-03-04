Maple Leafs 3, Panthers 2: Peter Holland scored early in the third period as Toronto benefited from injuries to both of Florida’s goaltenders to snap a franchise-high 16-game road skid (0-14-2).

Al Montoya replaced Roberto Luongo (upper body) to begin the second period and retreated to the locker room with an apparent lower-body injury after yielding Nazem Kadri’s goal just 22 seconds into the third. Montoya returned to the ice several minutes later but permitted Holland to clean up a rebound to give the Maple Leafs a 3-2 lead 5:28 into the third, and exited shortly thereafter as Luongo came back to finish the game.

Tyler Bozak scored a power-play goal for Toronto, which posted its first road victory since a 4-3 shootout triumph at Boston on Dec. 31. Jonathan Bernier turned aside 40 shots to record his third win in four outings.

Rookie defenseman Aaron Ekblad scored a power-play goal and Brandon Pirri also tallied for the Panthers, who remained two points behind Boston for the second wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference. Jimmy Hayes had two assists, Luongo stopped all 19 shots he faced - including 16 in the first - and Montoya finished with 12 saves.

Hayes’ nifty pass from atop the left circle set up a Pirri, who wristed a shot from the slot that sailed between the pads of Bernier to open the scoring with 18 seconds remaining in the first period. Bozak cleaned up a rebound 4:40 into the second before Ekblad’s blast from the point regained the lead for Florida 8 1/2 minutes later, but Kadri scored from the right doorstep - and tumbled into Montoya in the process.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Toronto C Leo Komarov’s sharp-angle shot struck Luongo in the neck at 4:03 of the first period, causing the veteran netminder to remain on the ice for several moments. Luongo received medical attention after the play and finished the period before being relieved by Montoya to begin the second. ... Robb Tallas served as Montoya’s backup early in the third period before Luongo re-entered the contest. The 41-year-old Tallas is the team’s goaltending coach and last appeared in an NHL game on Feb. 19, 2001. ... Ekblad’s 11th goal of the season set a franchise record for rookie defensemen, originally set by Ed Jovanovski in 1995-96.