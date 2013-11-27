Preview: Maple Leafs at Penguins

While the Pittsburgh Penguins put forth a spirited effort despite suffering their second straight setback, the Toronto Maple Leafs offered little resistance in their last outing. The Penguins look to end their troubles on Wednesday, when they host the Maple Leafs in the teams’ second meeting of the season. James Neal scored twice for the second consecutive contest and captain Sidney Crosby netted the game-tying goal with three-tenths of a second remaining on Monday before Pittsburgh dropped a 4-3 overtime decision to Boston.

Toronto lost more than just the 6-0 lopsided score would indicate against Columbus on Monday. To add injury to insult, Joffrey Lupul suffered a Grade Two groin strain and did not travel with the team to Pittsburgh. Coach Randy Carlyle didn’t leave much room for optimism, saying that Lupul would require a “miracle” to play this weekend in the final two contests of the club’s three-game road trip.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, TSN (Toronto), ROOT (Pittsburgh)

ABOUT THE MAPLE LEAFS (14-9-1): James Reimer followed up his career-high 49-save performance against Washington by getting blitzed by the Blue Jackets, but he owns a 4-0-2 lifetime mark with a shutout versus the Penguins. Phil Kessel remained off the scoresheet for the ninth time in 11 outings - and hasn’t recorded an assist since Oct. 29. Three days prior, Kessel collected a goal and an assist while Reimer made 37 saves as Toronto claimed the first meeting between the teams with a 4-1 home triumph over Pittsburgh.

ABOUT THE PENGUINS (15-9-1): Pittsburgh has its own injuries to address as defenseman Paul Martin will miss Wednesday’s contest with the lower-body injury he suffered against Boston. While it is not immediately known how long Martin will be sidelined, the Penguins learned that left wing Tanner Glass will be out three to four weeks with a broken hand. Beau Bennett is out 8-10 weeks following hand and wrist surgery.

OVERTIME

1. Pittsburgh C Evgeni Malkin notched his NHL-leading 23rd assist on Monday to extend his point streak to five games. The NHL’s First Star of the Week has collected 41 points (10 goals, 31 assists) in 23 career games versus Toronto.

2. Toronto has yielded a pair of power-play goals in two of its last three contests.

3. After killing off all 19 short-handed situations in their previous five games, the Penguins permitted a power-play goal on its lone opportunity on Monday.

PREDICTION: Penguins 4, Maple Leafs 1