Preview: Maple Leafs at Penguins

Having averted a season-high three-game losing streak, the Pittsburgh Penguins will look to continue their dominance of the visiting Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday night. Evgeni Malkin scored a pair of goals, including the deciding tally in overtime, as Pittsburgh posted a 3-2 victory in Boston on Monday following back-to-back defeats at the hands of the New York Islanders. The Penguins, who are tied for first in the Metropolitan Division, have won four straight and six of seven against Toronto.

The Maple Leafs are coming off a pair of strong performances at home, notching three-goal victories over Tampa Bay and Detroit on the heels of a three-game skid in which they were outscored 17-5. Toronto, which has a chance to make a move up the standings with a five-game homestand following Wednesday’s contest, will get some reinforcements to the lineup with the expected returns of forwards Joffrey Lupul and David Booth. The Maple Leafs will be out to avenge a pair of home losses to the Penguins this season.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, RSN, TVA (Toronto), ROOT (Pittsburgh)

ABOUT THE MAPLE LEAFS (11-8-2): The oft-injured Lupul returns after missing 12 games with a broken hand sustained in a fall during practice and expects to hit the ground running. “Now we’re at the point where I think everyone here would like to see us get some momentum,” Lupul said. “Maybe not necessarily a six- or seven-game winning streak, but just six or seven good hockey games in a row. We just want to get playing like a consistent team — like a Boston or a Pittsburgh, where you know kind of what you’re going to get every night.” Booth, who has been on injured reserve with a broken foot, will be making his season debut.

ABOUT THE PENGUINS (14-4-2): Pittsburgh captain Sidney Crosby broke out of a bit of an offensive funk by notching a goal and two assists against the Bruins after being held to two points over the previous six games. Crosby set up Malkin’s winning tally to move into a tie with Philadelphia’s Jakub Voracek for the league’s scoring lead with 29 points while defenseman Kris Letang also collected three assists to back goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury’s 300th career victory. “Those are the guys who have to step up,” Pittsburgh coach Mike Johnston said. “You look for your leaders. When you don’t feel like you’re playing your best, they have to rise up.”

OVERTIME

1. Crosby has torched Toronto for 21 goals and 47 points in 30 games.

2. Lupul has 12 goals in 24 games against the Penguins.

3. Maple Leafs D Roman Polak is expected to be out four weeks with a knee injury.

PREDICTION: Penguins 4, Maple Leafs 3