Preview: Maple Leafs at Penguins

Phil Kessel didn’t have long to wait to see his former team as the Toronto Maple Leafs invade Consol Energy Center on Saturday to face the five-time 30-goal scorer and the Pittsburgh Penguins. Kessel, who was shuffled to the Steel City as part of a blockbuster deal July 1, was the Maple Leafs’ leading scorer in each of the past six well-scrutinized seasons.

While Kessel understands the considerable media attention surrounding this contest, he didn’t seem too fazed Friday. “I’ve played a bunch of games so it’s not a big deal,” Kessel told reporters. “Obviously I loved my time in Toronto. I had a great time there. I have a lot of friends there. I love the city. But it’s time to move on.” Like Pittsburgh, Toronto also snapped a three-game winless skid in its last outing while handing Mike Babcock his first win as its coach. Leo Komarov, who scored twice in the third period of the Maple Leafs’ 6-3 victory over reeling Columbus on Friday, also netted a pair of goals in his last encounter with Pittsburgh.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, CBC (Toronto), ROOT (Pittsburgh)

ABOUT THE MAPLE LEAFS (1-2-1): Captain Dion Phaneuf and Kessel were considered good friends as well as teammates, with the latter taking up for the former when Phaneuf came under fire as Toronto quickly tumbled out of contention last season. Kessel was also friendly with fellow forward Tyler Bozak, who is questionable to face the Penguins after suffering a lower-body injury during the second period Friday. Jonathan Bernier will get the nod Saturday, but has dropped all five career decisions (0-3-2) to Pittsburgh while recording a 3.55 goals-against average.

ABOUT THE PENGUINS (1-3-0): Evgeni Malkin, who scored his first goal of the young season in Thursday’s 2-0 victory over Ottawa, has tormented Toronto in his career. The 2012 Hart Trophy recipient collected a goal and two assists in two of the three meetings last season and has 50 points (14 goals, 36 assists) in 27 career contests with the Maple Leafs. Captain Sidney Crosby has failed to record a point in the first four games of the season for the first time in his career.

OVERTIME

1. Pittsburgh G Marc-Andre Fleury is expected to play in his 600th NHL game Saturday.

2. Maple Leafs LW Joffrey Lupul has scored in back-to-back contests and has 12 goals in 25 career meetings with the Penguins.

3. Pittsburgh is 0-for-12 on the power play this season.

PREDICTION: Penguins 4, Maple Leafs 2