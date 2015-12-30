Preview: Maple Leafs at Penguins

The Pittsburgh Penguins’ offensive troubles have them mired in a 2-5-1 stretch, but a date with the Toronto Maple Leafs could be just what the doctor ordered to get them back on track. The Penguins vie for their eighth straight victory versus the Maple Leafs on Wednesday when the clubs wrap up their three-game season series at Consol Energy Center.

Five-time 30-goal scorer Phil Kessel has been held off the scoresheet in both contests versus his former team this season and nine of his last 11 overall. Pittsburgh’s offense on the whole continues to struggle, with the team dropping a 1-0 decision to Winnipeg on Monday and mustering just 14 tallies during its eight-game stretch. Perhaps captain Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin and company could be ignited versus the Maple Leafs, who yielded a season high-tying goal total in a 6-3 setback to the New York Islanders on Tuesday. James van Riemsdyk notched an assist for his 10th point (six goals, four assists) in his last eight games.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, RSN (Toronto), ROOT (Pittsburgh)

ABOUT THE MAPLE LEAFS (13-15-7): James Reimer is expected to get the nod on Wednesday after turning aside all six shots he faced in the third period in relief of Jonathan Bernier. The 27-year-old Reimer did not face Pittsburgh in the two previous meetings this season, but owns a 4-0-2 mark with one shutout in his career againstthe club. PA Parenteau scored versus New York to extend his point streak to four games and his total to nine (three goals, six assists) in as many contests.

ABOUT THE PENGUINS (17-15-3): Franchise goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury returned to practice on Tuesday for the first time since suffering a concussion on Dec. 14. “I felt pretty good (at practice), actually,” Fleury told the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. “Little slow, little rusty. It was fun, though.” Fleury wasn’t the only one having fun as stud defenseman Kris Letang was also an active participant after being limited to just three contests this month due to an upper-body injury.

OVERTIME

1. Pittsburgh C Evgeni Malkin has collected 11 goals in his last 10 home games.

2. Maple Leafs C Leo Komarov, who netted his team’s goal in a 2-1 loss to the Penguins on Oct. 17, has been held off the scoresheet in his last three contests.

3. Pittsburgh G Jeff Zatkoff will likely get the nod in place of Fleury, who stopped 47-of-48 shots to win the first two meetings with Toronto.

PREDICTION: Penguins 3, Maple Leafs 1