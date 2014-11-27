Comeau’s hat trick nets Penguins OT win

PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Penguins left wing Blake Comeau is making the most of his time with center Evgeni Malkin.

Comeau capped a hat trick with 2:07 left in overtime and Malkin enjoyed a three-point night as the Pittsburgh Penguins defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-3 on Wednesday at Consol Energy Center.

“I‘m getting a good opportunity to play with some really good players and it feels really good to contribute offensively,” Comeau said. “Things are going well right now.”

They certainly are for Comeau, who scored his sixth and seventh goals during regulation before adding his eighth in the overtime. He completed his second career hat trick by blasting a shot from the point that got past goaltender Jonathan Bernier.

His first hat trick came March 2, 2010, as a member of the New York Islanders. That season, Comeau scored 17 goals. He added a career-high 24 the following year. Things got tougher from there for Comeau, who played for two teams and scored 16 goals before landing in Pittsburgh.

“At one time he was a very good hockey player, and then he’s had some bumps along the way, some ups and downs,” Penguins coach Mike Johnston said. “Now, he’s really played well for us.”

Malkin scored his 11th goal of the year and added two assists for Pittsburgh (15-4-2), which won its fifth straight against the Maple Leafs. Penguins center Sidney Crosby also tallied two assists, becoming the sixth-fastest player in league history to reach 800 points. He joins Mario Lemieux and Jaromir Jagr as the only players in team history to reach that mark.

“It’s a nice number,” Crosby said. “When you get around those, your total gets talked about and hopefully you can get it and move on.”

Toronto (11-8-3) center Leo Komarov scored two goals and center Tyler Bozak converted a short-handed breakaway for his ninth of the season. The Maple Leafs battled back from deficits of 2-0 and 3-2 but couldn’t win their third straight.

“I don’t like to make excuses, but we have to work harder,” Maple Leafs coach Randy Carlyle said. “We have to execute at a higher level and move the puck more effectively.”

Pittsburgh goalie Marc-Andre Fleury, who earned his 300th career win Monday at Boston, stopped 24 shots for the win Wednesday. Bernier made 22 saves in defeat.

The teams were tied at 3 through two periods and played a scoreless third, as Pittsburgh failed to capitalize on a four-on-three power play midway through. Comeau won it in the overtime.

“We needed that,” Crosby said. “It wasn’t easy today. It was kind of ugly out there for a bit. We put our heads down, kept working and found a way to win.”

Pittsburgh struck 26 seconds into the game as Malkin sent a pass to Comeau, who backhanded a shot past Bernier while falling to the ice.

The Penguins scored on the power play later in the period as Malkin’s cannonading blast from the point beat Bernier to the glove side. It was his 95th power-play goal, tying Rick Kehoe for fourth place in team history.

Komarov tied it midway through the second period with a pair of goals in less than three minutes. The first was a one-timer off a pass from center Mike Santorelli. Komarov floated the puck over the shoulder of Fleury.

Komarov deflected a shot by defenseman Dion Phaneuf for his second goal, which took an awkward bounce past a fallen Fleury.

Pittsburgh regained the lead 2:31 later on Comeau’s second goal as he tipped a shot from left winger Chris Kunitz behind Bernier. However, Bozak tied it soon after for the Maple Leafs.

Toronto suffered the loss despite playing with a healthy group of forwards on Wednesday as the Maple Leafs welcomed right winger Joffrey Lupul and left winger David Booth back from injury. Lupul missed 12 games with a broken hand, while Booth hadn’t played since fracturing his foot in training camp.

Still, Carlyle was encouraged by his team’s resolve, battling back from a pair of deficits.

“If we can continue to build on playing road games like we played tonight, we’ll give ourselves a good chance to earn points,” Carlyle said.

NOTES: Penguins RW Beau Bennett will miss two weeks with a lower-body injury. ... The Penguins and Maple Leafs completed their three-game season series on Wednesday. ... Pittsburgh and Toronto are two of the three highest-scoring teams in the league. ... The Penguins wore their third jersey, a throwback to the black and yellow-gold color scheme from when they won their first two Stanley Cups in 1991 and 1992. ... Pittsburgh goalie Marc-Andre Fleury wore gold pads for the first time since Dec. 6, 2007, at Calgary. ... Pittsburgh, which plays five of its next six at home, will host the Carolina Hurricanes on Friday. The Maple Leafs, home for eight of their next nine, begin a five-game homestand against the Washington Capitals on Saturday.