First-period goals propel Penguins past Maple Leafs

PITTSBURGH -- The Toronto Maple Leafs can’t quite get over seeing Phil Kessel in another uniform. The Pittsburgh Penguins can’t get over seeing star Sidney Crosby shut out night after night.

Despite quiet nights by Kessel in his first game against his former team and Crosby, the Penguins rode quick-strike goals in the first period by center Evgeni Malkin and defenseman Olli Maatta to a 2-1 victory over the Maple Leafs on Saturday.

Kessel, the right winger who led the Maple Leafs in scoring for six consecutive seasons before being dealt to Pittsburgh to team with Crosby, was held without a point and had two shots. And Crosby didn’t register a point for the fifth consecutive game, his longest stretch to start a season.

But the Penguins, for the second straight game, rode a Malkin goal and a strong night by goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury to win after dropping their first three games. Malkin also scored the opening goal in a 2-0 victory on Thursday over the Ottawa Senators.

Fleury, in his 600th career game, made 26 saves to outplay Jonathan Bernier (31 saves), who is 0-4-2 against Pittsburgh.

“I thought we did a good job of keeping them to the outside, and that made it easier,” Fleury said.

The Maple Leafs scored 10 goals combined in their previous two games but managed only a first-period goal by right winger Leo Komarov while losing their sixth in a row to Pittsburgh. Komarov deflected defenseman Jake Gardiner’s slap shot from between the circles at 13:09 after Pittsburgh opened a 2-0 lead.

Gardiner spent part of the evening going against Kessel, whose 181 goals with Toronto ranked No. 5 in the NHL during that span.

“It was definitely weird,” Gardiner said. “I never thought it (the trade) was going to happen.”

Kessel also termed it “weird ... those guys still are my buddies. But it’s part of this game.”

Just like the Penguins are wondering when a power-play goal will happen -- they were 0-for-5 and are 0-for-17 for the season -- and they’re still not getting much production from Kessel (one goal) and Crosby.

“I thought we did a really good job of keeping them on the outside,” Bernier said, invoking Fleury’s words. “I thought we were right on top of them, (and) players with good skills want time and space.”

“We’ll make some changes and adjustments (on the power play),” Penguins coach Mike Johnston said. “We do have to get our power play in sync.”

But Malkin continued to torment the Maple Leafs -- he has 15 goals and 36 assists for 51 points in 51 games against them.

At this stage last season, Crosby already had four goals and five assists. And

Pittsburgh has only seven goals in five games after scoring 19 in its first five last year in Johnston’s debut season.

“But I thought Sid’s game, for 200 feet (end to end), he played a real good game,” Johnston said.

The Penguins scored twice 39 seconds apart in the first period, but Bernier settled down after giving up the two goals on the first four shots he faced.

“I got to be better for my team right off the bat,” said Bernier, who also gave up a goal on the first shot he faced this season. “But it wasn’t over, and I had confidence we could come back. I thought we deserved a better result.”

Toronto allowed the opening goal for the fifth consecutive game.

Malkin scored on an unassisted wrist shot inside the far post after he gathered in the puck outside the blue line and eluded right winger Mark Arcobello.

Maatta followed that at 6:28 of the first when left winger Sergei Plotnikov’s blocked shot rebounded to the top of slot and Maatta wristed it past Bernier for a 2-0 lead. Maatta, who missed 56 games to injury last season, picked up his first point since Dec. 6.

Maple Leafs coach Mike Babcock immediately called a timeout but did not pull Bernier, who is competing with James Reimer for the starting job.

NOTES: Maple Leafs C Tyler Bozak (lower body), injured Friday at Columbus, was held out Saturday night. Mark Arcobello took his place on the No. 2 line. ... Penguins RW Phil Kessel remains close to a lot of his former Maple Leafs teammates, and he talked to and texted several after Toronto beat the Blue Jackets. ... Toronto didn’t hold a morning skate. The Maple Leafs also scratched D Frank Corrado and D Martin Marincin. ... Veteran D Rob Scuderi, a healthy scratch Thursday vs. Ottawa, returned to the lineup in place OF D Adam Clendening, who drew two penalties against the Senators. Scuderi was with Olli Maatta on the No. 2 pairing. ... Also scratched were RW Bobby Farnham and D Tim Erixon. ... Penguins LW Sergei Plotnikov picked up his first NHL point. ... Penguins RW Beau Bennett (undisclosed injury) missed a second successive game, and coach Mike Johnston said he might be a few days away from skating with his teammates. ... Johnston kept C Sidney Crosby, C Evgeni Malkin and RW Phil Kessel on the top power-play unit, even though the Penguins were 0-for-3 with the man advantage against Ottawa. During the morning skate, Johnston experimented with all three on the No. 1 even-strength line.