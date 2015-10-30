FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#US NHL
October 31, 2015 / 2:27 AM / 2 years ago

Toronto Maple Leafs - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

C Mark Arcobello was placed on waivers by the Maple Leafs on Thursday. Arcobello is expected to clear waivers and report to AHL Toronto.

LW Rich Clune signed with the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday. Clune, who had previously signed an AHL contract with the Toronto Marlies in the offseason, practiced with the team Thursday. Clune, 28, has collected two goals, three assists and 18 penalty minutes in eight games with the Marlies so far this season. Clune has played in 120 career NHL games with Los Angeles and Nashville, registering 18 points (seven goals, 11 assists) and 305 penalty minutes.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
