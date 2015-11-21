Toronto Maple Leafs - PlayerWatch

C Nazem Kadri tied the game and Toronto went on to win 2-1 over the Carolina Hurricanes in a shootout at PNC Arena. “It was getting bigger,” Kadri said of the pressure to provide offense after scoring only one goal previously this season. “That (goal) was a relief. The timing of it was good.”

C Byron Froese left in the second period with a cut after he was checked by C Brad Malone. Froese returned in the third period.

C Nick Spaling missed his second game in a row on Friday with an upper-body injury.