Toronto Maple Leafs - PlayerWatch

LW Rich Clune was recalled from the Toronto Marlies of the American Hockey League on Tuesday. Clune, 28, has no points in two previous games for the Maple Leafs this season. In 15 games with the Marlies, he has two goals, four assists and 59 penalty minutes this season. Clune has seven goals, 11 assists and 310 penalty minutes in 122 career-regular-season games. He signed with the Maple Leafs on Oct. 29.

RW Joffrey Lupul was placed on injured reserve retroactive to Nov. 28 with a lower-body injury.