Toronto Maple Leafs - PlayerWatch

LW Joffrey Lupul missed his third consecutive game due to a lower-body injury.

G James Reimer, sidelined 10 days due to a groin injury, started for the first time since a Nov. 23 home loss to Boston.

C Tyler Bozak skated in his 400th NHL game Thursday.

