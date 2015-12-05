Toronto Maple Leafs - PlayerWatch

G James Reimer shook off the rust from a four-game layoff due to injury and displayed the form which earned him a 2.07 goals-against average and a .934 save percentage in 15 prior appearances. Reimer, who made 27 saves in his return, withstood a barrage of Minnesota scoring chances in the opening period to keep his team in it. All things considered, Reimer said he felt good throughout the game. “Obviously, when you come back there’s some aches and pains and stuff but I was able to get through the game and felt like I could do most everything,” Reimer said.