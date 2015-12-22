Toronto Maple Leafs - PlayerWatch

D Jake Gardiner had four assists for Toronto Monday.

G Garret Sparks was out for the second straight game with a lower-body injury.

C Leo Komarov had two goals and an assist for Toronto (12-13-7) Monday.

G Jonathan Bernier stopped 24 shots for Toronto, which scored three times on the power play.

G James Reimer worked out on the ice Monday and could be available Sunday when the Maple Leafs play the New York Islanders. He has missed five consecutive games.

LW James van Riemsdyk added a goal and two assists for Toronto (12-13-7) Monday.

C Tyler Bozak’s return to Denver was the end of the Colorado Avalanche’s longest winning streak in two seasons.