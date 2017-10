C Mark Arcobello was recalled by the Maple Leafs from the Toronto Marlies of the American Hockey League on Wednesday.

G Jonathan Bernier was back in net despite allowing six goals on 15 shots against the Islanders on Tuesday.

G James Reimer (groin) was expected to start Wednesday for the first time since Dec. 3; he finished up a 6-3 loss Tuesday to the New York Islanders on Tuesday but apparently was reinjured.