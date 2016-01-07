FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 7, 2016 / 7:57 AM / 2 years ago

Toronto Maple Leafs - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

C Nazem Kadri, who scored a goal in the second period Wednesday, has 12 points in his past 12 games. Kadri began the season with just nine points in his first 26 games.

D Dion Phaneuf contributed his 300th career assist in the Leafs’ win over the Ducks.

G Jonathan Bernier tied a season high with 39 saves for his second shutout, leading the Leafs past the Ducks 4-0 Wednesday. ”Bernie was the difference, for sure,“ Leafs D Dion Phaneuf said about Bernier. ”He made some big saves. Bernie kept us in the game, and we found a way to get our legs after the first five minutes.

RW Pierre-Alexandre Parenteau scored two goals to lead the Maple Leafs to a 4-0 rout of the Ducks on Wednesday.

C Tyler Bozak had two assists Wednesday against Anaheim, giving him the team lead with 18.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
