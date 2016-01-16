Toronto Maple Leafs - PlayerWatch

C Nick Spaling (upper body) remained out of the lineup Friday.

D Morgan Rielly scored for the Maple Leafs (16-19-7), who have lost four in a row. “I thought we were competitive,” Maple Leafs coach Mike Babcock said. “I didn’t think our bottom six forwards were near good enough. I thought our top six were very good. I thought we had good chances. I liked the way we competed but the bottom line is the specialty teams killed us. We need to score goals. You’ve got to beat the other team to three in this league to win and we didn’t do that tonight. Any way you look at it, you’ve got to get two or three and we didn’t do that. We’ve got to find a way. We need more out of our bottom six.”

D Stephane Robidas (upper body) remained out of the lineup Friday.

LW James van Riemsdyk (fractured foot) remained out of the lineup Friday.