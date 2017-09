RW Michael Grabner underwent six root canals over the All-Stars break after taking a puck to the face last Tuesday. He played against the Bruins on Tuesday.

G James Reimer played in his 200th NHL game, saying, “Obviously it’s the best league in the world and it’s a tough thing to do. It’s a tough sport. Obviously, lots of people are vying for your job, so it’s been a fun ride so far and hopefully we can go for a couple hundred more.”