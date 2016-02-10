Toronto Maple Leafs - PlayerWatch

RW/C Mark Arcobello, LW Josh Leivo and LW Rich Clune recalled from the AHL’s Toronto Marlies on Monday. All three dressed for the Leafs’ game Tuesday against the Flames.

F Tobias Lindberg, F Colin Greening, D Jared Cowen, F Milan Michalek and a 2017 second-round draft pick were acquired by Toronto in exchange for D Dion Phaneuf, D Cody Donaghey, F Casey Bailey, F Matt Frattin and F Ryan Rupert as part of a nine-player trade on Tuesday.

D Jared Cowen, F Milan Michalek, F Colin Greening, F Tobias Lindberg and a 2017 second-round draft pick were acquired by Toronto in exchange for D Dion Phaneuf, D Cody Donaghey, F Casey Bailey, F Matt Frattin and F Ryan Rupert as part of a nine-player trade on Tuesday. Cowen, 25, has collected four assists in 37 games with the Senators this season. In 249 career NHL games, the Saskatoon, Saskatchewan native has recorded 46 points (15 goals and 31 assists) and 174 penalty minutes.

F Colin Greening, D Jared Cowen, F Milan Michalek, F Tobias Lindberg and a 2017 second-round draft pick were acquired by Toronto in exchange for D Dion Phaneuf, D Cody Donaghey, F Casey Bailey, F Matt Frattin and F Ryan Rupert as part of a nine-player trade on Tuesday.

LW Josh Leivo, RW/C Mark Arcobello and LW Rich Clune recalled from the AHL’s Toronto Marlies on Monday. All three dressed for the Leafs’ game Tuesday against the Flames.

C Shawn Matthias (whiplash), C Tyler Bozak (upper-body injury) and LW Joffrey Lupul (mid-body ailment) all sat out the Leafs’ game Tuesday against the Flames.

LW Rich Clune, RW/C Mark Arcobello and LW Josh Leivo recalled from the AHL’s Toronto Marlies on Monday. All three dressed for the Leafs’ game Tuesday against the Flames.

LW Joffrey Lupul (mid-body ailment), C Tyler Bozak (upper-body injury) and C Shawn Matthias (whiplash) all sat out the Leafs’ game Tuesday against the Flames.

F Milan Michalek, F Colin Greening, F Tobias Lindberg, D Jared Cowen and a 2017 second-round draft pick were acquired by Toronto in exchange for D Dion Phaneuf, D Cody Donaghey, F Casey Bailey, F Matt Frattin and F Ryan Rupert as part of a nine-player trade on Tuesday. Michalek, 31, has registered six goals and four assists in 32 games with the Senators this season. In 729 career NHL games between Ottawa and the San Jose Sharks, he has recorded 438 points (206 goals and 232 assists) and 386 penalty minutes.

C Tyler Bozak (upper-body injury), LW Joffrey Lupul (mid-body ailment) and C Shawn Matthias (whiplash) all sat out the Leafs’ game Tuesday against the Flames.