Toronto Maple Leafs - PlayerWatch

D Viktor Loov was assigned to the Toronto Marlies of the American Hockey League on Friday. Loov, 23, recorded two assists in four games with the Maple Leafs after being recalled on Feb. 18. The Sodertalje, Sweden, native has 11 points (one goal, 10 assists) and 38 penalty minutes in 48 games with the Marlies this season. Loov was selected by the Maple Leafs in the seventh round of the 2012 draft.

F Rich Clune was assigned to the Toronto Marlies of the American Hockey League on Friday. Clune, 28, has played in 18 games with the Maple Leafs this season, collecting three assists. The Toronto native has appeared in 30 games with the Marlies, recording 17 points (six goals, 11 assists) and 102 penalty minutes. Clune was originally drafted by the Dallas Stars in the third round of the 2005 NHL draft.