RW Michael Grabner is mired in an extended scoring slump. The 28-year-old Austrian has gone 26 games without registering a single point. Grabner has six goals and five assists in 60 games this season and is on pace for a career-low in points. His previous worse came during last season while with the Islanders when he netted just eight goals and five assists, but he did so while playing in just 34 games.