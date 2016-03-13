FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Toronto Maple Leafs - PlayerWatch
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
March 14, 2016 / 2:52 AM / a year ago

Toronto Maple Leafs - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

C Nazem Kadri saw his goal-less drought extend to six games on Saturday. He only has scored once in his last 16 games.

W Colin Greening played his first game in Ottawa against the Senators. Greening was in the lineup when Ottawa visited Toronto last weekend.

G Garrett Sparks made his third consecutive start, the longest stretch he has played at the NHL level.

W Milan Michalek played his first game against the Senators since being traded by Ottawa in mid-February as part of the package for D Dion Phaneuf. Michalek spent Friday night with his wife and son, who have remained in Ottawa.

