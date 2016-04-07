Toronto Maple Leafs - PlayerWatch

C Sam Carrick was recalled by the Maple Leafs on Wednesday from the Toronto Marlies of the American Hockey League on Wednesday on an emergency basis.

G Garret Sparks allowed five goals on 32 shots in the 5-1. It is the second time the rookie has allowed five goals in a game. He allowed three goals in each of the three games between the five-goal games. The loss on Wednesday was his fourth in a row. In 16 games with the Maple Leafs, he is 6-8-1 with a save percentage of .893.

LW Rich Clune was sent to the Marlies of the AHL on loan Wednesday.