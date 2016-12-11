Toronto Maple Leafs - PlayerWatch

G Antoine Bibeau makes his first NHL start when Toronto hosts Colorado on Sunday night, according to coach Mike Babcock.

Rookie C Austin Matthews scored his 12th goal of the season in Saturday's 4-1 victory over Boston.

The Coyotes played without C Peter Holland, who was recently acquired from Toronto. He hasn't sorted out his work visa issues yet but is hoping to join the team on a four-game road trip that begins Monday in Pittsburgh.

G Frederik Andersen improved to 6-0 lifetime against Boston and 2-0 this season after making 32 saves in Toronto's 4-1 victory Saturday. "I don't know. There could be a few things," Andersen said when asked about his streak. "Obviously, it's fun playing in this building. I get up for that."

D Martin Marincin left the game early in the first period after falling awkwardly into the boards. He was slightly ahead of Boston's David Krejci chasing the puck and appeared to lose his balance after receiving a nudge from Krejci. Marincin hit the boards back first and may have hit his head as well. He was on the ice for some three minutes, rose slowly and, bent over, made his way to the bench and then down the runway to the dressing room. There was no penalty on the play.