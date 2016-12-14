Toronto Maple Leafs - PlayerWatch

Rookie C Auston Matthews scored a goal and added an assist for Toronto in its 3-2 shootout loss to San Jose on Tuesday. "It's definitely frustrating, but at the same time, it's got to be a message to the locker room that it can't happen," Matthews said. "We've got to figure out a way to close out these games and put ourselves in a good position, like we've been able to, and be able to win. These are valuable points on the line a couple of months down the road. It's a tight race in our division right now, so down the road, we need to have these games in hand."

D Martin Marincin (lower-body injury) missed his second consecutive game Tuesday. He was injured during the win at Boston on Saturday and coach Mike Babcock said Tuesday that Marincin will be "out for a little bit."

C Zach Hyman, who was helped from the ice after blocking a shot, returned minutes later to score the first goal of the game in Toronto's 3-2 shootout loss to San Jose on Tuesday.