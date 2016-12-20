C Frederik Gauthier was recalled from the Toronto Marlies of the American Hockey League and made his season debut Monday. He finished with an even rating in 10:43 of ice time against the Ducks. Gauthier, 21, totaled one goal and three assists in 16 games with the Marlies.

C Auston Matthews had a goal for Toronto on Monday in a 3-2 loss to the Ducks. "I thought (Matthews) was great," Maple Leafs coach Mike Babcock said. "I thought he was our best player."

G Frederik Andersen was 77-26-12 in 125 regular-season games with the Ducks before being traded to the Maple Leafs on June 20.

G Frederik Andersen stopped 25 shots Monday in the Maple Leafs' 3-2 loss to the Ducks.

D Martin Marincin (lower-body injury) was placed on injured reserve Monday.

RW Ben Smith (upper-body injury) did not play Monday against the Ducks.

LW Josh Leivo made his season debut against the Ducks on Monday. He finished a plus-1 in 12:37 of ice time.

C Tyler Bozak (lower-body injury) did not play Monday against the Ducks.