8 months ago
December 24, 2016 / 4:43 AM / 8 months ago

Toronto Maple Leafs - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

C Frederik Gauthier scored his first career goal in his second game, helping the Maple Leafs beat the Avalanche 6-0 Thursday.

G Frederik Andersen made 38 saves for his first shutout of the season, and the Maple Leafs beat Avalanche 6-0 on Thursday.

D Nikita Zaitsev, C Mitchell Marner and D Jason Gardiner had two assists apiece Thursday in the Maple Leafs' 6-0 win at Colorado.

C Auston Matthews stayed hot with a goal Thursday in the Maple Leafs' 6-0 win at Colorado, giving him 25 points this season as returns to his home state of Arizona when Toronto plays the Coyotes on Friday.

C Nazem Kadri had two goals Thursday in the Maple Leafs' 6-0 win at Colorado.

LW James Van Riemsdyk registered a goal and an assist Thursday in the Maple Leafs' 6-0 win at Colorado.

C Tyler Bozak (lower-body injury) missed his second straight game Thursday against the Avalanche and is day-to-day.

