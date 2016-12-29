Toronto Maple Leafs - PlayerWatch

C Auston Matthews produced a goal and an assist in regulation to lead Toronto to a 3-2 shootout win over the Panthers on Wednesday. Matthews, a 19-year-old California native who was the first overall pick in the 2016 NHL Draft, has 17 goals and 11 assists this season. He also has five goals in his past seven games.

C Mitchell Marner scored the only shootout goal to lead Toronto to a 3-2 win over the Panthers on Wednesday. Marner, 19, got the winner in the shootout after he was stopped on all nine of his shot attempts in regulation and overtime. Marner beat G Roberto Luongo between his pads to end the game.

G Frederik Andersen made 45 saves through regulation and overtime and stopped all three shots he faced in the shootout, leading to a 3-2 win over the Panthers on Wednesday.